Parents' Obsession and Love for Salad Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

These two know how to appreciate the little things in life.

Our eating habits develop through the foods introduced to us at home. If you grew up in a home that didn’t offer the healthiest options, you might eat many unhealthy foods. But if you were raised in a home with a balanced diet, you probably have an easier time eating nutritional meals.

TikTok content creators @lovebeav shared footage of her parents sharing their love of salad . These two know how to appreciate the little things in life.

We absolutely adored listening to her parents discuss their love of salad. If there is any food we should love, it’s a salad. Salads provide so many vitamins, minerals, and savory tastes when made well. Her mom was enjoying her food but took time to praise her meal. Her dad’s desire for cruciferous foods is too cute. In case you are curious cruciferous vegetables include broccoli, cauliflower, kale, Brussels Sprouts, and turnips.

The parents indulging in a salad instead of a piece of cheesecake is commendable. We’re certain they probably eat desserts too. But let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to it. User @Anna admitted, “Your dad is giving Sheldon from the Big Bang Theory.” @Itzashleyt wrote, “Not me looking up what’s cruciferous vegetables.” @Brittany Ashley replied, “I like the way he said "sliced carrot strips" so intensely and as he looked right into my soul.”

Well, the TikTok crew are fans of the salad-loving parents. If you want to see more of them, visit @lovebeav’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll learn, but it’ll definitely be useful.

