Tennessee State

KTSA

Humans will live on the moon “in this decade,” NASA official says

Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it’s just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the...
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
scitechdaily.com

Webb Space Telescope Makes Stunning Discovery: Unveils Previously Shrouded Newborn Stars

Webb’s infrared camera peers through dust clouds, enabling discovery. Rice University astronomer Megan Reiter and colleagues took a “deep dive” into one of the first images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and were rewarded with the discovery of telltale signs from two dozen previously unseen young stars about 7,500 light years from Earth.
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Nasa officially declares Mars ‘InSight’ lander dead after it disappears

Nasa has officially declared its ‘InSight’ lander dead, after it stopped communicating with Earth.The lander has been collecting information on the red planet for more than four years.But its engineers have failed to hear from it twice, and now believe that it has run out of energy.Mission controllers refer to such a state – when the solar-powered batteries have run out of power – as a “dead bus”.In recent days, Nasa had shared the last image expected to arrive from the InSight lander, and an indication that its power was running out.My power’s really low, so this may be the last...
Interesting Engineering

Scientists plan to hit an asteroid with more than 9.6 million radio waves from HAARP

A 500-foot-wide asteroid called 2010 XC15 will pass by Earth on December 27. While it has no intention of hitting us, it’s us who will hit the asteroid with a radio pulse. Scientists at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) and NASA want to examine the 2010 XC15 space rock to test their preparation against Apophis. This dangerous asteroid might hit our planet in 2029. It is believed that on April 13, 2029, Apophis will be 10 times closer to Earth than the moon.
ALASKA STATE
Gizmodo

Chinese Mission to Pluck Samples from Moon's Far Side Just Got More Interesting

Two years ago, China’s Chang’e 5 mission made history by returning lunar samples to Earth for the first time in more than 40 years. The mission’s successor, Chang’e 6, is not only designed to return a second batch of samples from the far side of the Moon—a feat never attempted before—it will also be bringing four payloads along for the ride.
WTWO/WAWV

SpaceX rocket launch kicks off ambitious 2023 in space

On the heels of a record-breaking year, SpaceX kicked off the new year with its first rocket launch and landing of 2023. If Elon Musk has his way, this would be the first of nearly 100 launches for the rocket company this year, setting the pace for an ambitious year for private space companies.  A […]
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
defensenews.com

Pentagon racing to restore US superiority in hypersonics

WASHINGTON — In 1959, the U.S. Air Force and Navy partnered with NASA to fly a piloted hypersonic test aircraft, the X-15, for the first time. During that flight, the high-speed vehicle designed to travel at speeds of at least Mach 5 was dropped from under the wing of a B-52 bomber flying over the Mojave Desert in Southern California. Pilot Scott Crossfield carried the aircraft to an altitude of 52,341 feet and reached a peak speed of Mach 2.11.
The Associated Press

Momentus Launches Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle on SpaceX Transporter-6 Mission

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, launched its second demonstration flight of the Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV) to low-Earth orbit aboard the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission today. Momentus established contact with its Vigoride vehicle on its first orbital pass and confirmed that both solar arrays are deployed, and the vehicle is generating power and charging its batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005800/en/ Momentus Vigoride-5 Mission Patch. Credit: Momentus.
CALIFORNIA STATE

