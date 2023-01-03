Read full article on original website
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
20 jaw-dropping images from NASA's powerful new James Webb Space Telescope
Images from NASA's impressive James Webb Space Telescope are changing the way we see the universe — and this is just year one.
KTSA
Humans will live on the moon “in this decade,” NASA official says
Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it’s just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the...
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
scitechdaily.com
Webb Space Telescope Makes Stunning Discovery: Unveils Previously Shrouded Newborn Stars
Webb’s infrared camera peers through dust clouds, enabling discovery. Rice University astronomer Megan Reiter and colleagues took a “deep dive” into one of the first images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and were rewarded with the discovery of telltale signs from two dozen previously unseen young stars about 7,500 light years from Earth.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Nasa officially declares Mars ‘InSight’ lander dead after it disappears
Nasa has officially declared its ‘InSight’ lander dead, after it stopped communicating with Earth.The lander has been collecting information on the red planet for more than four years.But its engineers have failed to hear from it twice, and now believe that it has run out of energy.Mission controllers refer to such a state – when the solar-powered batteries have run out of power – as a “dead bus”.In recent days, Nasa had shared the last image expected to arrive from the InSight lander, and an indication that its power was running out.My power’s really low, so this may be the last...
Scientists plan to hit an asteroid with more than 9.6 million radio waves from HAARP
A 500-foot-wide asteroid called 2010 XC15 will pass by Earth on December 27. While it has no intention of hitting us, it’s us who will hit the asteroid with a radio pulse. Scientists at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) and NASA want to examine the 2010 XC15 space rock to test their preparation against Apophis. This dangerous asteroid might hit our planet in 2029. It is believed that on April 13, 2029, Apophis will be 10 times closer to Earth than the moon.
NASA's DART spacecraft dislodged two million lbs of debris when it slammed into an asteroid
Earlier this year, NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashed into an asteroid to demonstrate a planetary defense method that could one day be used to alter a large asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Since the impact event occurred, scientists have observed an unexpected double tail on the target asteroid...
Dream Chaser: Hypersonic spaceplane will feature a building-sized inflatable space habitat
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, has been hard at work alongside Colorado-based startup Sierra Space on the Orbital Reef project. The two companies behind the project recently blasted a module prototype for the station to pieces as part of an ongoing test campaign. Orbital Reef, one of...
An asteroid just zipped past Earth closer than communication satellites
Sky gazers at the Catalina Sky Survey based in Arizona, U.S. spotted a car-sized asteroid on Saturday, December 17, as it flew by our planet, closer to the surface than the communication satellites that orbit the Earth, CNET reported. Astronomer Tony Dunn shared a simulation of the asteroid and how...
Two million pounds of rock was knocked out of asteroid during NASA test
The new findings indicate that the ejecta contributed to moving the asteroid significantly.
It should take another 300 years for NASA's Voyager 1 probe to reach the most distant region of our solar system. Until then, it's cruising through the void between the stars.
Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012 and is drifting through interstellar space at the edge of our Milky Way galaxy, which has a lot of nothing.
The most distant spacecraft in the solar system — Where are they now?
Humans have sent four spacecraft out of the solar system, with another swiftly approaching the edge of our solar system — and they have a lot to teach us about our place in space.
Gizmodo
Chinese Mission to Pluck Samples from Moon's Far Side Just Got More Interesting
Two years ago, China’s Chang’e 5 mission made history by returning lunar samples to Earth for the first time in more than 40 years. The mission’s successor, Chang’e 6, is not only designed to return a second batch of samples from the far side of the Moon—a feat never attempted before—it will also be bringing four payloads along for the ride.
SpaceX rocket launch kicks off ambitious 2023 in space
On the heels of a record-breaking year, SpaceX kicked off the new year with its first rocket launch and landing of 2023. If Elon Musk has his way, this would be the first of nearly 100 launches for the rocket company this year, setting the pace for an ambitious year for private space companies. A […]
Good News Network
Life Might Be Found on One of Saturn’s Moons Without a Spacecraft Even Needing to Land
Evidence of life on the icy Saturnine moon of Enceladus could be uncovered by a robot spacecraft sampling plumes of methane jetting out of its liquid interior, scientists suggest. All NASA needs would be a robot that can either sample these plumes, or punch through the planet’s icy exterior to...
defensenews.com
Pentagon racing to restore US superiority in hypersonics
WASHINGTON — In 1959, the U.S. Air Force and Navy partnered with NASA to fly a piloted hypersonic test aircraft, the X-15, for the first time. During that flight, the high-speed vehicle designed to travel at speeds of at least Mach 5 was dropped from under the wing of a B-52 bomber flying over the Mojave Desert in Southern California. Pilot Scott Crossfield carried the aircraft to an altitude of 52,341 feet and reached a peak speed of Mach 2.11.
Could humans use black holes to time travel?
Black holes form natural time machines that allow travel to both the past and the future. But don't expect to be visiting dinosaurs any time soon.
Momentus Launches Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle on SpaceX Transporter-6 Mission
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, launched its second demonstration flight of the Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV) to low-Earth orbit aboard the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission today. Momentus established contact with its Vigoride vehicle on its first orbital pass and confirmed that both solar arrays are deployed, and the vehicle is generating power and charging its batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005800/en/ Momentus Vigoride-5 Mission Patch. Credit: Momentus.
