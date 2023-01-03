Read full article on original website
Related
Techalogic CR-1 Rear Light and Camera review - inexpensive and effective, but not as sleek as the competition
If recording events from your bike is important then this Techalogic has got your back covered...
petapixel.com
Photographer Builds DIY Stereoscopic Camera for 3D Macro Photos
Australian photographer and avid DIY-er Jim Metcalfe recently decided to up his macro photography game by building his own stereoscopic macro camera to capture and create 3D images. In this 18-minute video, (originally spotted by Hackaday), Metcalfe hosts a Zoom-based conversation with the Sydney Stereo Camera Club where he gives...
yankodesign.com
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
Wildlife photographer Sharon Vanadia shares her story and Canon camera setup
Italian wildlife photographer and doctor of environmental biology Sharon Vanadia shares her background and Canon camera gear
northernarchitecture.us
LYTRO The First Focus-after-you-Snap Camera is Out [Pictures]
Remember LYTRO? it’s the new camera that allows you to snap pictures first than focus them later on your computer or on the camera itself. Well, it’s not just a nice idea anymore! LYTRO is expected to hit the retail shelves in early 2012 for a price of $399 ($499 for a more advanced version)
petapixel.com
OnePlus 11 5G Sports a Big ‘Black Hole’ Styled Hasselblad Camera Bump
The OnePlus 11 5G has been announced for release in China and features a large, “black hole” styled camera bump that features Hasselblad’s mobile imaging system that can imitate the bokeh effects of the company’s 30mm and 65mm XCD lenses. The camera bump — which OnePlus...
Samsung announces Flex Hybrid laptop display that folds and slides
Samsung has announced the Flex Hybrid, an OLED laptop display that both folds and slides. The South Korean tech giant will be showing off some of its latest display technology at CES 2023 later this week, and one of those innovations will be a new kind of OLED display for laptops.
petapixel.com
PetaPixel’s Bold Camera Predictions for 2023
Carrying on a tradition we started last year, PetaPixel has gathered its staff together to discuss the things they know, not just think, will take place over the course of the next calendar year. We’re ready to be very, very wrong. As we explained last year, thanks to our...
Digital Trends
Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung today unveiled a brand-new high-spec monitor, just ahead of the beginning of CES 2023. The Viewfinity 5K is the latest release in the Viewfinity range and boasts a number of eye-catching specs that could appeal to demanding, pro-level users — especially those that might be considering an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.
petapixel.com
The Snap Camera Filter App for Zoom Video Calls is Shutting Down
In a return to the old normal, Snap Camera, which added filters to Zoom calls, is going away. Users might remember the Snap Camera feature from early lockdown hits such as “Lawyer Turned Into a Kitten” and “Potato Employee.” Snap’s filter app actually came out back in 2018, but in the spring of 2020 when many workers were using Zoom all day — some for the first time — the app really began to shine.
Samsung's MicroLED TVs will be the future of television... eventually
If you thought mini-LED TVs were great, prepare to have your eyes well and truly popped
petapixel.com
The 7artisans 7.5mm f/3.5 is a New Fisheye Lens for Canon EF-Mount
7artisans has announced a new all-metal, fully manual 7.5mm f/3.5 fisheye lens for Canon EF-mount APS-C DSLRs. The company has put particular emphasis on the build quality, which it says is not only sturdy and durable but also uses a multi-layer nano-coating technology on the glass elements that it says effectively prevents flare and ghosting. The lens also supposedly has excellent close-up shooting capabilities, which 7artisans says allows photographers to enhance the visual impact of certain angles.
CNET
Futuristic Tech at CES 2023 Shows Off Fantastic Inventions of Tomorrow
At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, there are plenty of innovative devices and gadgets you can get right now, but much of the fun of the electronics show is seeing all the grand promises of the future. The convention is loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come.
petapixel.com
Some Pixel 7 Cameras are Reportedly ‘Spontaneously’ Shattering
Multiple Google Pixel 7 owners are taking to social media to report a strange situation: glass on the smartphone’s rear camera array is “spontaneously” shattering despite the phone not being knocked, dropped, or impacted in any way. According to The Verge, the problem appears to be linked,...
petapixel.com
Apple Wants its Pencil to Be Able to Sample Color From Real World Surfaces
Apple is interested in developing a way for its Pencil accessory to be able to sample both the color and texture of real-world surfaces via an optical sensor in its tip. According to a patent application spotted by Patently Apple, the Silicon Valley giant has described a way to enhance the Apple Pencil with functionality that is not necessarily a new idea, but has never been implemented in this way before.
newsy.com
How To Screen Record On Your iPhone
Screen recording allows you to capture whatever is happening on your phone's screen so you can play it back in the future or share it with others. You might want to know how to screen record on an iPhone for numerous reasons. For instance, you could record a webinar for later reference, create a video game tutorial or capture something funny to post on social media.
Fstoppers
Can You Shoot a Wedding on a Medium Format Camera?
Medium format cameras mostly live in studios, where the controlled lighting and less demanding autofocus and burst rates allow them to shine. What happens if you take them out of that environment and put them in the hands of a wedding photographer? This great video shows the results. Coming to...
ETOnline.com
The Best Affordable Wireless Printers for Your Home Office in 2023: Canon, HP, Epson and More
With remote work situations becoming the norm, one thing has also become abundantly clear: Home office spaces are essential — with people budgeting more for home office equipment than ever before. While having an efficient home office space is a must-have for many remote workers, it isn't always necessarily affordable — especially when it comes to investing in more high-tech office essentials like computers, monitors and even printers. Fortunately, affordable (yet still effective) printers do actually exist — and many are even available at retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and more.
petapixel.com
The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra Features the Largest Sensor Ever in a Webcam
Razer has announced the Kiyo Pro Ultra webcam, which it says uses the largest sensor on any webcam made to date and is positioned as “DSLR-level” in image quality. Razer clearly had streamers in mind with the Kiyo Pro Ultra, positioning it as a “DSLR-level” webcam, which doesn’t actually mean DSLR these days (considering the heyday of the DSLR is long past) but more means the company beleives it will look as clear and colorful as a standalone camera might.
A new Panasonic camera could be coming today – what we know
Panasonic teaser hints at "New Year, New Phase" – will we see the Lumix S5 Mark II with Phase Detection autofocus?
Comments / 0