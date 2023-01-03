Attorney General Bob Ferguson announces partnership with state representative on bill combatting robocalls

Ten members of the Volcano Rescue Team assisted an injured skier off of the winter climbing route of Mount St. Helens over the new year weekend. “The party with the subject was well equipped and made a makeshift litter using skies, transporting the subject down to (the) treeline where VRT members were able to intercept the party and continue the transport in our snowmobile patient litter,” stated the team on social media.

SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO