Attorney General Bob Ferguson announces partnership with state representative on bill combatting robocalls

Year in review: Insee reflects on achievements for 2022
In his 2022 year in review, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee touted the state’s actions on green energy, environmental protections, securing abortion rights, solving the housing crisis and the prevention of gun violence. The review was published on Inslee’s Medium page on Dec. 30. It touched on how 2022 featured...
Volcano Rescue Team assists injured skier at Mount St. Helens
Ten members of the Volcano Rescue Team assisted an injured skier off of the winter climbing route of Mount St. Helens over the new year weekend. “The party with the subject was well equipped and made a makeshift litter using skies, transporting the subject down to (the) treeline where VRT members were able to intercept the party and continue the transport in our snowmobile patient litter,” stated the team on social media.
