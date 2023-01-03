Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
McCarthy close to becoming speaker in late-night vote
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy edged to the cusp of becoming House speaker late Friday night as the chamber pushed through a historic 14th vote. He made extraordinary gains in a grueling standoff that has tested American democracy and the GOP majority's ability to govern.
