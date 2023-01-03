Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Dog dies in ‘total loss’ house fire Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire at 1907 W. Marquette early Wednesday morning resulted in over $100,000 worth of damage and will be demolished. According to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to the 1.5 story house just after 6:00 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home destroyed by fire
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home will be demolished, deemed a total loss after a fire early Wednesday. Peoria firefighters were called the area of W. Marquette and W. Antoinette Streets around 6 a.m. on reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from a one-and-a-half-story home. Residents of the...
newschannel20.com
Multiple vehicle crash IL 54 and Loami Bates Rd
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police Troop 6 officers are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at IL 54 and Loami Bates Road. Both lanes are shut down at this time. Please use an alternate route. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information...
25newsnow.com
REUNITED: Family surprised and reunited with dog after almost 4 weeks
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - Almost a month after a family lost their dog in Woodford County, they’ve been reunited. Thursday afternoon, the Zoss family thought they were sharing the story of their lost dog, pleading to keep searching. Little did they know, Ollie had been found and was about to surprise them.
newschannel20.com
Stove being left on caused apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave on Tuesday. Officials say the cause of the fire was a stove top being left on. The fire was contained in the kitchen. The American Red Cross is...
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
Central Illinois Proud
One injured after Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
Maroa houses damaged from tornado
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
wcbu.org
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Faulty smoke alarm sensor on United flight cause of return to Peoria
UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - Peoria Airport Director Gene Olson says it was a faulty sensor in a smoke alarm that caused an indication of smoke and that there was no smoke. He said the passengers on the flight got off the plane and waited in the terminal before taking the same plane to the original destination of Chicago, with the lavatory closed off.
1470 WMBD
One injured in Thursday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon in the area of Central Peoria. Peoria Police say they were called to Arcadia and Knoxville around 3:15 p.m. on a ShotSpotter alert of three rounds fired, but found no victim. The male was later found at...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman killed in three-vehicle crash on Route 104
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police report one person is dead after a three vehicle crash on Illinois 104 ¼ mile east of Interstate 55. According to ISP, on January 5, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Cassandra Prindle, 33, of Springfield was traveling westbound on IL Route 104, ¼ mile east of I-55 near Pawnee, IL when for unknown reasons crossed the center line striking the vehicle of Fred Fleck, 20 of Sherman, IL.
1470 WMBD
East Peoria wastewater treatment plant upgrade project a little more expensive
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The cost of East Peoria’s wastewater treatment plant upgrade project will be a little bit higher. The city council approved funding nine additional smaller tasks needed to complete the project on Tuesday night for $137,049. Some of those tasks include an eye wash station, heaters to prevent pipes from freezing, and building a wall extension to contain sludge in the facility.
Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash
Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies person who died in Rt. 104 crash, ISP releases more details
Update 2:25 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the person who died in the Route 104 car crash near Interstate 55 Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The preliminary findings of an […]
YAHOO!
Bloomington Hardee's worker wielding assault pistol chases drive-through food thieves
Police say a fast-food worker armed with an assault pistol went too far last week when he reportedly ran after a car pulling away from the drive-through window after the occupants left without paying for their food. No shots were fired in the Dec. 28 incident, which happened about 3:30...
wlds.com
Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released
The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County. According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Faulty detector to blame for problem with plane at PIA
PEORIA, Ill. — A United Airlines plane was forced to return to Peoria’s General Wayne A. Downing International Airport Friday morning after reports of smoke coming from inside the aircraft. Flight 3789 was scheduled to depart from PIA to Chicago at 6:42 a.m. Friday. Director of Airports, Gene...
