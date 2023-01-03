Man, 45, found fatally shot in Long Island home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was found shot to death in his Long Island home early Tuesday.

Cops responded to the home of Herby Legros at 89 South 29th St. in Wyandanch just after midnight for a report of a person shot, officials said.

Legros was found with a gunshot wound by the officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No arrests have been made yet.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.