Wyandanch, NY

Man, 45, found fatally shot in Long Island home

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was found shot to death in his Long Island home early Tuesday.

Cops responded to the home of Herby Legros at 89 South 29th St. in Wyandanch just after midnight for a report of a person shot, officials said.

Legros was found with a gunshot wound by the officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No arrests have been made yet.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Purposely Strikes Minors With Car Before Crashing In Brentwood, DA Says

A 16-year-old Long Island boy is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly mowing down two pedestrians with his car before crashing into another driver, prosecutors said. Christopher Hernandez, age 16, of Brentwood, was formally indicted on multiple charges that include two counts of attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday, Jan. 6.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Herald Community Newspapers

‘Dirty dozen’ burglars busted, police say

Police are accusing what they describe as a pair of burgling Grinches of stealing $150,000 in valuables from a dozen area homes over the holidays. Joshua B. Mellado-Gonzalez, 32, and Mauricio J. Fuentes-Jimenez, 31 — both of Queens Village — were charged with 12 burglaries that stretched across communities that include Lynbrook, Valley Stream, Elmont, West Hempstead, Rockville Centre and Baldwin.
LYNBROOK, NY
fox5ny.com

'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island

LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk officers set to be released from hospital after stabbing

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- Two Suffolk County police officers stabbed in the line of duty will be released from the hospital Friday. They were wounded last week in Medford after an encounter with a resident described as violent. The 56-year-old man was shot and killed during the confrontation. The wounded officers are set to be released from Stony Brook University Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. Hundreds of fellow officers are expected to be there to greet them. 
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
