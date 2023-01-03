ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

94.9 WMMQ

Fun Facts About Michigan!

Michigan is an amazing state. Here are some facts that you and I are already aware of. Michigan weather can change at any moment. Within a week and a half time frame we went from Winter Storm Elliott to balmy, mid March weather with hi's expected to be well above average the next ten days. Check out the forecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
plymouthvoice.com

Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom

Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?

It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Centre Daily

Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look

Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
WILX-TV

Turkey census - Michigan DNR seeks public input documenting wild turkey sightings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the comeback of the wild turkey is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories. The DNR said wild turkeys can be found in every county in the Lower Peninsula, plus parts of the Upper Peninsula. Officials with the DNR want to know how many wild turkeys are in Michigan and where they are found.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Winter is on hold for Michigan, but for how long?

True harsh winter cold isn’t in the scene for Michigan for this week. Let’s look at the really long-term data to see if severe cold is showing up anytime soon. The two best computer models for a general forecast of temperatures are the European Medium Range Weather Forecast Model (Euro for short) and the Global Forecast System (GFS) from NOAA. Both of these models give us a temperature anomaly forecast out to 15 or 16 days. While this type of forecast doesn’t give us an exact high temperature forecast, it gives us an idea whether we will top out in the teens, 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s. So it gives us Michiganders a general idea of whether we would call the weather really cold or not too harsh.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Take A Look At Michigan’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals

Have you seen any of the 7 Michiganders who are on top of Michigan's most-wanted list? Take a look and find out why they are on the Michigan State Police list. Michigan's most-wanted is a list you never want to be on, but how does one get on the list in the first place?
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

What Is Michigan’s Most Underrated Travel Destination?

CNN Travel published their list of underrated destinations for this year, and one Michigan destination popped up on the list, can you guess what it is?. Lake Superior Is Michigan's Most Underrated Destination. The biggest of the Great Lakes has a huge footprint, encompassing three states and a Canadian province,...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan

Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Is Michigan prepared to be a climate refuge?

In a not-so-distant future, it’s possible that places like Houston, Texas could have summers that feel more like Pakistan. It’s part of the way our planet is transforming due to climate change, and some areas will be more affected than others. While the South could be too hot...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Live in Michigan? Make Sure There’s an Extra Blanket in Your Car

I was humbled over the weekend and reminded about why it's so important to keep things like extra blankets and sweaters in your car during the Winter months in Michigan. It was a regular Saturday morning and I was, as per usual, craving some freshly baked croissants from my favorite local bakery. Sure, it was about 32 degrees out but, it was a quick trip so surely I didn't need to layer my clothing. A warm-ish sweater and some jeans seemed perfect. Until it wasn't.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Take A Look At This Abandoned West Michigan Factory

They're just sitting corpses waiting for nature to take back over the land at this point. You'll probably be able to find a few abandoned factories here in Michigan as well. This one still has some equipment from its time still around. West Michigan Factory. Take a look below at...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?

People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
MONROE, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Country

ABOUT

Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kalamazoocountry.com

