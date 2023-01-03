ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Metro Detroit School delays: Dense fog leads to 2-hour delays for some schools

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A dense fog advisory is in place for all of Southeast Michigan Wednesday morning and that's lead some schools to delay the start of the school day. Wednesday morning starts off foggy, in fact, probably foggier than Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the milder side as we head through the afternoon, climbing to anywhere between 52 and 54°. A dense fog advisory will remain in effect until 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, but I foresee that fog to linger even longer. Plan on a soggy, foggy day.
How to get free Covid tests delivered to your home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in several states, including Michigan, can order free Covid tests through Project Access Covid Tests. Each household can request a kit with five rapid tests in January and February. You can order a kit during both months, as long as supplies last. Check if your...
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
Walgreens concedes exaggerations of retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO - A top Walgreens executive conceded that pharmacy chain brass may have exaggerated the threat of organized retail theft, CNBC first reported. "Maybe we cried too much last year," Walgreens Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe said in a Thursday earnings call. He also acknowledged "shrinkage" losses — a...
