DETROIT (FOX 2) - A dense fog advisory is in place for all of Southeast Michigan Wednesday morning and that's lead some schools to delay the start of the school day. Wednesday morning starts off foggy, in fact, probably foggier than Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the milder side as we head through the afternoon, climbing to anywhere between 52 and 54°. A dense fog advisory will remain in effect until 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, but I foresee that fog to linger even longer. Plan on a soggy, foggy day.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO