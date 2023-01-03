Read full article on original website
Metro Detroit School delays: Dense fog leads to 2-hour delays for some schools
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A dense fog advisory is in place for all of Southeast Michigan Wednesday morning and that's lead some schools to delay the start of the school day. Wednesday morning starts off foggy, in fact, probably foggier than Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the milder side as we head through the afternoon, climbing to anywhere between 52 and 54°. A dense fog advisory will remain in effect until 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, but I foresee that fog to linger even longer. Plan on a soggy, foggy day.
Body found floating in Saginaw River 50 years ago identified as Texas man
ZILWAUKEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - After 50 years of not knowing the identity of a body found floating in the Saginaw River, police now know it was a man who moved to Michigan from Texas. Daniel C. Garza-Gonzales was murdered in 1973, and his body was found floating in...
How to get free Covid tests delivered to your home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in several states, including Michigan, can order free Covid tests through Project Access Covid Tests. Each household can request a kit with five rapid tests in January and February. You can order a kit during both months, as long as supplies last. Check if your...
Family Day at Barcade, Frost & Foam Party, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Start 2023 right by getting out and enjoying the first full weekend of the new year. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. This fest features winter medieval fun including ice sculptures, ax throwing, and more. Frost & Foam Outdoor Party. Saturday, Jan. 7 from...
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit...
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
Sheriff: THC, pills, suspected fentanyl, $42K+ seized during Port Huron hookah store investigation
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation into a Port Huron hookah store led to the seizure of THC products, drugs, cash, and more, authorities said. The St. Clair County Drug Task Force investigated TOP Shelf Hookah store on Dec. 21, 2022, after reports that the business was selling pills and THC products to minors.
"It's inhumane": Ben Kable's family asks for help in finding hit-and-run driver
OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of Ben Kable, the 22-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland Township, says his son was doing the responsible thing when he took an Uber on New Year's Day - but was killed by a driver who refused to stop.
Investigators searching for hit-and-run driver after MSU student Benjamin Kable killed in Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigators are searching for a driver who fled after hitting and killing Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable while he was on holiday break in Oakland Township. Kable, 22, was hit by a BMW 3-series sedan on Rochester Road south of Whims Lane just...
Michigan State Police stop suicide attempt of man on bridge over I-96
FOX 2 (WJBK) - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.
Suspected gas station thief identified after trying to cash in stolen winning Michian Lottery tickets
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities say they figured out the identity of a man suspected of stealing lottery tickets, cigarettes, and vape pens from a Harrison Township gas station after he tried to cash in winning lottery tickets. An employee discovered that the Citgo gas station on Jefferson...
Suspect busted with fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone by Macomb Enforcement Team, MSP
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Macomb Township resident was busted for selling fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone pills. The County of Macomb Enforcement Team conducted an investigation in late December leading to a Michigan State Police traffic stop in St. Clair County on Jan. 3. Investigators recovered 1,964...
Walgreens concedes exaggerations of retail theft
SAN FRANCISCO - A top Walgreens executive conceded that pharmacy chain brass may have exaggerated the threat of organized retail theft, CNBC first reported. "Maybe we cried too much last year," Walgreens Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe said in a Thursday earnings call. He also acknowledged "shrinkage" losses — a...
Two men charged in bad batch of fentanyl-laced crack cocaine in Metro Detroit that may have killed six
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Federal authorities have indicted two men for distribution of crack cocaine after they allegedly distributed a bad batch of the drug laced with fentanyl that may have killed six people in Metro Detroit in early November - all of whom were one man's top contacts on his phone.
Ethan Crumbley to remain in Oakland County Jail, next hearing on sentencing delayed
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley appeared in court Thursday for his monthly jail hearing where he was ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail. The brief hearing lasted less than five minutes and Crumbley was not present via Zoom. Because of his age,...
Former Wayne County employee pleads guilty to conspiring to steal $1.7 million
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A former employee with the Wayne County Roads Division pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to steal more than $1.7 million. Kevin Gunn, 64, of West Bloomfield, faces 57-71 months in prison. Authorities say Gunn, who was a supervisor, worked with another employee, John L. Gibson, 54,...
