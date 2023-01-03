Read full article on original website
Husted Announces TechCred Results for November
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, today announced the results of November’s round of TechCred, in which 349 employers were approved for funding, providing the opportunity for Ohioans to earn 4,466 tech-focused credentials. This most recent round marks the 17th application period of the program with manufacturing topping the list of industries applying for tech-infused credentials.
Fraud Free in 2023: AG Yost Launches ‘Charitable University’ to Help Protect Ohio Nonprofits
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced the launch of a new training and accountability resource for Ohio nonprofits called Charitable University or CharitableU. This online learning platform is designed to educate members of charity boards about both their legal obligations, as well as best practices...
Celebrating Success: ODNR Highlights the Accomplishments of 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is celebrating a year of accomplishments, milestones, and investments in outdoor recreation. ODNR, keeping true to its mission, spent 2022 making sure Ohio’s public lands and resources were protected and improved for the use of all who step foot on them.
AG Yost Slams the Door Shut on ‘Car Warranty’ Robocallers
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost continues his fight against robocallers, this time suing six individuals and six companies that relied on illegal robocalls to identify sales leads so they could then pitch purported car warranties to Ohio residents. “Interestingly, after our initial subpoena, they stopped calling...
Health, Aging Directors Urge More Ohioans to get Updated COVID-19 Booster
Columbus, Ohio – Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, and Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) Director Ursel J. McElroy are urging Ohioans to give themselves maximum protection from the virus by staying up to date with vaccinations, including the updated booster. Dr. Vanderhoff noted that...
Notice of Special Civil Service Commission Meeting
The Municipal Civil Service Commission of the City of Mount Vernon, Ohio will conduct a meeting on Jan. 11, 2023 at 1-2 pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall to consider the following items:. Approval of new job description #327 Wastewater Superintendent. Approval of new job description # 211...
Governor DeWine Signs Bills Into Law; Vetoes HB 513
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law:. House Bill 281, sponsored by State Representatives Dontavius L. Jarrells and Tom Young, updates terminology in the Revised Code regarding people with mental illnesses and people with disabilities, changes the name of a commission to the Commission on African-Americans and modifies the membership of the Commission, and names this act the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act.
Police Department Planning Move to Sychar Road
Relocation related to Municipal Court move from 5 N. Gay St. building. MOUNT VERNON, January 5, 2023 – The City of Mount Vernon entered into agreements to purchase four property parcels on and near the Public Square last spring to allow the Municipal Court to move to a new location, since the costs of renovating the Court’s current building at 5 Gay St. have become prohibitively expensive.
Eleven Found Guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON –Judge John Thatcher found eleven guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court on January 3, 2023. •Roy Wilson, 66 of Mount Vernon, was found guilty of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence. The Court sentenced him to pay a $500 fine, serve 90 days in jail, with 87 days suspended, placed him on two years of community control with the following conditions: attend and complete a 72-hour driver intervention program, and suspended his operator’s license for one year.
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Jan 04, 2023
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Jan 04, 2023. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Business alarm – West Washington St. Assisted the squad/EMTs – in the 400 block of Richards St. Assisted a disabled motorist – in the 26000 block of Jelloway Rd. Assisted a disabled...
Mount Vernon Municipal Court Weekly Warrants
Warrants were issued over the past week by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
