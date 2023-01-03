MOUNT VERNON –Judge John Thatcher found eleven guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court on January 3, 2023. •Roy Wilson, 66 of Mount Vernon, was found guilty of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence. The Court sentenced him to pay a $500 fine, serve 90 days in jail, with 87 days suspended, placed him on two years of community control with the following conditions: attend and complete a 72-hour driver intervention program, and suspended his operator’s license for one year.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO