State to update public on Kasilof boat retrieval

Alaska State Parks will update the community next month about the development of a drift boat retrieval on the lower Kasilof River, the State Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation announced Thursday. A release from the division says the public is invited to join the meeting either in person at...
SOLDOTNA, AK
Soldotna Accepts Grant Funds For Arts and Culture Master Plan

The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance accepting grant funds from the Alaska State Council of the Arts Community Arts Partnership Grant and increasing the estimated revenues and appropriations by $20,000 in the Parks and Recreation Capital Project Fund for the development of an arts and culture master plan. Stephanie...
SOLDOTNA, AK
Safeway-bound semitruck overturns in Cooper Landing

A semi truck carrying groceries slid off the road and fell on its side in Cooper Landing yesterday, halting traffic for hours on the Sterling Highway. The truck, belonging to Weaver Brothers, was bound for the Homer Safeway and crashed around 2 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 4, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services EMS Chief Clay Adam.
COOPER LANDING, AK
Historical Walking Tour Opens In Moose Pass

The Moose Pass Chamber of Commerce recently announced the completion of the first in a series of signs supporting a new initiative – a historical walking tour of Moose Pass. Moose Pass is nestled on the shores of Trail Lake in the heart of the Kenai Peninsula. According to...
MOOSE PASS, AK
Soldotna man arrested for outstanding warrants

Soldotna, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers responded to a residence off Tote Rd. in Soldotna to contact a male with outstanding warrants. Upon arrival, the man was located and ran on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, 35-year-old Lanny Luke Perrill of Soldotna, was apprehended and...
SOLDOTNA, AK
Nikiski Woman Arrested For Drug Possesion

The Soldotna Alaska State Troopers K-9 Team conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, December 29 at 3:00 a.m., near Mile 27.5, Kenai Spur Highway resulting in an arrest of the driver for possession of Methamphetamine and possession of heroin. The driver and sole occupant of a green 1998 Pontiac Grand...
NIKISKI, AK
Kardinal Cheerleaders Perform At Citrus Bowl Activities

The KCHS Cheer Squad performed in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance in Orlando, Florida as part the festivities for the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl weekend and game-day events. The Kenai Cheer squad was the only Alaskan squad in the Citrus Bowl activities in Orlando. Kenai Central High School Cheer...
KENAI, AK
Late Goal Pushes Kardinal Hockey Past Colony

Two, third-period goals pushed the Kenai Kardinal hockey team past the Colony Knights 2-1 on Thursday night in non-divisional hockey at the Kenai Multi-Purpose Facility. The Kenai Kardinals out-shot Colony throughout the contest; however, Kenai failed to light the lamp until 5:33 into the third period; tying the contest at 1-1 after allowing a single power-play goal in the second period to the Knights. For the game, Kenai goalie Evyn Witt recorded 20 saves on 21 shots.
KENAI, AK

