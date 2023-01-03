Read full article on original website
Related
radiokenai.com
Borough Increases Litigation Fund By $475,250 To Cover Possible Expenses
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed Ordinance 2022-19-38, appropriating $475,250 from the Insurance and Litigation Fund for additional costs of insurance claims that may be incurred in FY2023. In a memo to the Assembly, Sovala Kisena, KPB Risk Manager stated, the Kenai Peninsula Borough, including service areas and the Kenai...
Kenai Borough special mayoral election ballot has Peter Micciche, Linda Hutchings, Zach Hamilton, David Carey
Voting for the Kenai Borough special election for mayor starts Jan. 30 with absentee in-person voting, with the final day for voting set for Feb. 14. The deadline to register to vote in this election is Jan. 15. Four candidates are on the ballot for replacing former Mayor Charlie Pierce,...
alaskareporter.com
State to update public on Kasilof boat retrieval
Alaska State Parks will update the community next month about the development of a drift boat retrieval on the lower Kasilof River, the State Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation announced Thursday. A release from the division says the public is invited to join the meeting either in person at...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Accepts Grant Funds For Arts and Culture Master Plan
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance accepting grant funds from the Alaska State Council of the Arts Community Arts Partnership Grant and increasing the estimated revenues and appropriations by $20,000 in the Parks and Recreation Capital Project Fund for the development of an arts and culture master plan. Stephanie...
kdll.org
Safeway-bound semitruck overturns in Cooper Landing
A semi truck carrying groceries slid off the road and fell on its side in Cooper Landing yesterday, halting traffic for hours on the Sterling Highway. The truck, belonging to Weaver Brothers, was bound for the Homer Safeway and crashed around 2 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 4, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services EMS Chief Clay Adam.
radiokenai.com
Historical Walking Tour Opens In Moose Pass
The Moose Pass Chamber of Commerce recently announced the completion of the first in a series of signs supporting a new initiative – a historical walking tour of Moose Pass. Moose Pass is nestled on the shores of Trail Lake in the heart of the Kenai Peninsula. According to...
kinyradio.com
Soldotna man arrested for outstanding warrants
Soldotna, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers responded to a residence off Tote Rd. in Soldotna to contact a male with outstanding warrants. Upon arrival, the man was located and ran on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, 35-year-old Lanny Luke Perrill of Soldotna, was apprehended and...
radiokenai.com
Nikiski Woman Arrested For Drug Possesion
The Soldotna Alaska State Troopers K-9 Team conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, December 29 at 3:00 a.m., near Mile 27.5, Kenai Spur Highway resulting in an arrest of the driver for possession of Methamphetamine and possession of heroin. The driver and sole occupant of a green 1998 Pontiac Grand...
radiokenai.com
Kardinal Cheerleaders Perform At Citrus Bowl Activities
The KCHS Cheer Squad performed in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance in Orlando, Florida as part the festivities for the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl weekend and game-day events. The Kenai Cheer squad was the only Alaskan squad in the Citrus Bowl activities in Orlando. Kenai Central High School Cheer...
radiokenai.com
Late Goal Pushes Kardinal Hockey Past Colony
Two, third-period goals pushed the Kenai Kardinal hockey team past the Colony Knights 2-1 on Thursday night in non-divisional hockey at the Kenai Multi-Purpose Facility. The Kenai Kardinals out-shot Colony throughout the contest; however, Kenai failed to light the lamp until 5:33 into the third period; tying the contest at 1-1 after allowing a single power-play goal in the second period to the Knights. For the game, Kenai goalie Evyn Witt recorded 20 saves on 21 shots.
Comments / 1