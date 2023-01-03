Two, third-period goals pushed the Kenai Kardinal hockey team past the Colony Knights 2-1 on Thursday night in non-divisional hockey at the Kenai Multi-Purpose Facility. The Kenai Kardinals out-shot Colony throughout the contest; however, Kenai failed to light the lamp until 5:33 into the third period; tying the contest at 1-1 after allowing a single power-play goal in the second period to the Knights. For the game, Kenai goalie Evyn Witt recorded 20 saves on 21 shots.

KENAI, AK ・ 13 HOURS AGO