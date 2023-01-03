ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

thebestmix1055.com

Fremont resident faces charges after Friday incident

Fremont police attempted to stop a vehicle at 1:50 Friday morning at Jensen and H Street. The vehicle did not stop after emergency lights were activated. The vehicle continued to drive forward until pulling into a driveway. The driver, Roel Flores Jr., 25, of Fremont fled on foot but was...
FREMONT, NE
iheart.com

NW Omaha Armed Standoff Suspect Now Jailed

After being evaluated at a hospital for exposure, a person arrested in a long, armed stand off with police in northwest Omaha is now in jail. Omaha Police say 41-year old Christopher Heywood was booked into Douglas County Corrections on suspicion of six counts of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Person Seriously Hurt In North Omaha Car Crash

(Omaha, NE) -- A person's seriously hurt after an early morning car crash in North Omaha. Police say an SUV crashed near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 5:20 a.m., causing lane closures in the area. One person in the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Man Arrested For Knocking Man Unconscious In Downtown Lincoln

A 21 year old man ended up in jail late New Year’s Eve night after police say he punched a man, who suffered a serious head injury. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says at 11:45 p.m. officers were walking near the intersection of 14th & O Street when one of the officers saw a man punch a 25 year old man and watched that male fall to the pavement and strike his head.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Shooting Near North 30th & Vine Street

(KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) On Sunday January 1st at 5:16 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department arrested 36-year-old Frederick Gooch of Lincoln in connection with an early morning shooting that injured two men near North 30 and Vine Street. At 3:02 a.m. on January 1, 2023, officers responded to a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting

A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

klkntv.com

Repeat offender from Omaha gets over 37 years in prison for drug, gun charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man who has several prior convictions will spend several decades in prison on drug and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Prince Spellman, 39, was sentenced Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and PCP; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege

Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drug- and firearm-related charges land Omaha man in prison for over 30 years

OMAHA, Neb. -- Almost 38 years in prison was given to an Omaha man for drug- and firearm-related charges like possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 39-year-old Prince Spellman, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Spellman was charge for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and phencyclidine (PCP), possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. Spellman was convicted by a federal jury on Sept. 30, 2022, and sentenced to 450 months months in prison with a 5-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
