Agnew (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Jaguars' practice Tuesday. Agnew logged exactly one reception for the third game in a row while playing his typical share of snaps during Saturday's win over Tennessee. However, it appears he came away from this contest with a shoulder injury, keeping him limited during Jacksonville's first practice ahead of this Saturday's wild-card matchup versus the Chargers. Agnew has served as the Jaguars' primary returner on special teams this season, and he recorded a season-long 54-yard kick return during the second quarter Week 18. The 27-year-old will have two more opportunities to increase his practice activity heading to the playoffs.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO