Teen Boy Asks for Pizza Oven to Start His Own Business and Delivers His First Pizza to the Neighbors

By Nicole Pomarico
 3 days ago

Mom is beyond proud.

We can all remember being teenagers and wanting to make a little extra money , even before we were old enough to apply for an actual part-time job. After all, our parents can't say yes to all our wishes... and who doesn't love the freedom that comes with having your own cash? Some of us might have taken on extra chores or walked neighborhood jobs, while others who were a bit more enterprising may have even started their own businesses.

This teenager fits into the second category, and it looks like he's already off to a great start. As his mom shared on TikTok, he asked for a pizza oven for Christmas, and he's already in business, making a pie for his first paying customers.

At just 13 years old, he decided he wanted an Ooni pizza oven for Christmas, and though they can be a bit pricy, Santa totally came through for him. In the video, this proud mom shared footage of her son hard at work cooking in his chef's hat and apron, and the pizza actually looked really good when it was done!

With the help of his little brother as a delivery person, he created a menu and took his first order for the neighbors, complete with actual pizza boxes. The food was supposed to be free, but the neighbors tipped him anyway, which Mom said in the caption made his night.

It looks like this kid is well on his way to building his pizza empire. If only our own kids would be interested in starting their own pizza businesses, just so we could eat their products...

Comments / 12

Kindred
3d ago

and then moms kitchen is shut down sue to health code violations and child labor practices

Reply(1)
13
