Digital Trends

You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy

A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
Digital Trends

Hurry! This HP Chromebook is only $230 today, with free headphones

As students head back to school for the spring semester, many are finding that it’s time for a laptop upgrade. The good news is that HP came prepared, and is offering some pretty great Chromebook deals. One deal that caught our attention is on the 14-inch HP Chromebook laptop that is bundled with an HP Bluetooth headset. Originally priced at $340, this bundle is marked down today to only $230, saving you $110 and shaving nearly a third off the price. While HP laptop deals aren’t totally out of the ordinary, affordably priced bundles such as this don’t come around every day.
Digital Trends

Save more than $1,500 on this powerful Dell business laptop

Your business laptop will dictate your daily productivity, so it’s one of the most important investments that you can make for your career. Here’s a highly recommended purchase that will let you enjoy significant savings along the way — the Dell Latitude 7320, which is currently $1,563 off from Dell’s laptop deals to make it more affordable at just $799 compared to its original price of $2,362. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so you need to hurry with the transaction if you don’t want to miss out.
Digital Trends

This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!

With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.
Mashed

An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles

Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
People

Walmart's Huge After-Christmas Sale Has Already Begun — and Prices Are Up to 73% Off

Shop Uggs, toys, the best vacuum we tested, and more can’t-miss deals The gifts are unwrapped, serving dishes are put away, and holiday movies are no longer playing on repeat. If you're ready to power down, hold on for a few more minutes, because the Walmart after-Christmas sale has officially started.  Save hundreds during this winter clearance event, where Walmart TVs and laptops are on sale for as little as $129. Even best-selling items like Bose QuietComfort Headphones are approaching $100 off in this end-of-the-year mega-sale. Did holiday guests...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...

