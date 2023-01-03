Fresno and Clovis community colleges holding Extreme Registration events

The Spring semester at Fresno City College is now less than a week away, and staff wants to make sure students are ready when classes begin.

The college is hosting its Extreme Registration event Tuesday and Wednesday to help students get enrolled in all the classes they need.

Students can stop by the campus library from 1 pm to 6 pm for help putting together a schedule of in-person, online, or hybrid classes.

They can also get assistance with counseling, financial aid, and other services.

Clovis Community College also is hosting its own Extreme Registration event.

Students can visit the Clovis campus or check in on Zoom to register for classes, complete orientation, apply for financial aid and more.

Both the in-person and virtual events are happening from 1 pm to 6 pm Tuesday and Wednesday.