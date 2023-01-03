ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

The Folly Beach Pier reopens with a facelift

By Alexandra Garian
 3 days ago
We’re looking forward to golden-hour sunsets here.

Photo courtesy of Charleston County Parks

Here’s a peek at the newly opened (and highly anticipated) Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier , which opened to the public ahead of schedule after closing in October 2020. The initially-projected rebuilding timeline was 28 months
.

Let’s dive into the development by the numbers .

1 , 049 ft . The total length of the pier.
25 ft . The width of (most of) the structure.
7 , 500 sqft . The size of the Diamond Head platform at the end of the pier.
228 . The total number of concrete pilings in the structure.

33 ft . The measurement of two locations of the pier that were widened and covered for additional fishing space.
65+ years . The projected lifespan of the pier.

So, what else does the project feature? It wouldn’t be a true fishing spot in the Lowcountry without rod rentals , shade structures , benches , and unobstructed ocean views. Parking and fees vary by month.


Pssst: The parking lot is expected to undergo brief renovations this month , during which the parking lot, restrooms, beach access, and Pier 101 restaurant will be closed. Find updates here .

