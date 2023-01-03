Read full article on original website
KWQC
Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt
Federal Correctional Officers' Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden.
KWQC
2 men guilty in connection to Davenport shooting in January 2022
Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt.
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
KWQC
Block of Lucas in Muscatine to remain closed to January 13, officials say
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine announced the Block of Lucas will remain closed to Jan. 13. Lucas Street will remain closed to through traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood through Jan. 13, weather permitting, said city officials. The street was originally set to reopen on Jan. 10, according to an initial media release.
KWQC
Federal Correctional Officers’ Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden
Federal Correctional Officers' Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden.
KWQC
Police: 4-year-old girl found alone on street in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are looking for the parents or guardians of a girl they found unaccompanied. According to police, the girl is about 4 years old. She found in the area of 9th Street and 19th Avenue. She is now at the Rock Island Police Department.
KWQC
Deputies: Road reopened after crash in Henry Co.
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Deputies said the road is open after being closed Thursday afternoon. According to deputies, the areas was closed after a crash in the area caused damage. Henry County deputies asked drivers to avoid I-80 westbound in the area of Route 6 and Cleveland Road at...
Part of Interstate 80 in Henry County closed after semi-truck smashes into overpass
COLONA, Ill. — Interstate 80 westbound lanes in the area of Cleveland Road in Henry County (IL) are temporarily shut down after a single-vehicle crash, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 11:21 a.m. at Interstate 80 westbound at...
KWQC
Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally stabbing 14-year-old in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison in connection with the stabbing death of 14-year-old Lyric Stewart in December 2020. Jimena Jinez, 20, will get credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail. She also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after the prison term.
KWQC
Muscatine 19-year-old arrested on burglary charge
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine teen was arrested on Thursday for burglary. Dante Chesmore, 19, is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; possession of a short barrel rifle, a Class D felony, carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor; trafficking stolen weapons, a Class C felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony; and interference with official acts, a Class D felony.
KWQC
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing. Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.
KWQC
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
KBUR
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
One dead, one injured in Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another is injured after being shot early Thursday morning. Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire near West 3rd St. and North Pine St. around 2:19 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. A 40-year-old man was transported by Medic […]
KWQC
Highlight Zone: Jan 6., 2023
Highlight Zone: Jan 6., 2023
KCRG.com
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 29-year-old woman died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids on Monday evening. In a press release, police said they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
Man injured in Bettendorf shooting
BETTENDORF, Iowa — One man was injured in a Wednesday night shooting that took place at a Bettendorf apartment complex, according to a City of Bettendorf press release. On Jan. 4 at approximately 8:06 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive to a report of a gunshot victim.
KWQC
Chief Yerkey retires after 30 years with RIFD
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Family and friends gathered to celebrate Rock Island Fire Department Chief Jeff Yerkey on his retirement after nearly 33 years of service. With Yerkey as chief, the Rock Island Fire Department expanded its duties, including offering an ambulance service, special technical rescues, and hazardous material responses. Yerkey said he has enjoyed every bit of coming to work for the last three decades.
KWQC
3 arrested in Dixon on gun, drug charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dixon police arrested three people Thursday on gun and drug charges. The Dixon Police Department started an investigation Thursday with Scott Vue, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Police said they found a firearm and methamphetamine while searching...
