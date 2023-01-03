ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Auburn parts ways with pair of athletics staffers

Auburn has parted ways with a few prominent athletics staffers, including chief operating officer Marcy Girton and senior executive AD for external relations Evin Beck, sources close to the program confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday. Girton, who's been at Auburn since 2016, served as acting athletic director after Allen...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

War Eagle Wakeup: Key transfers flock to Auburn

Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Friday morning, Christian Clemente and Nathan King break down the eight transfers that have visited Auburn so far this week, including the Tigers' newest commitment on the offensive line.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

PODCAST: Former Auburn assistant Tommy Bowden joins the show

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Ronnie Sanders are joined by former Auburn assistant Tommy Bowden, who talks about his days on the Plains, coaching alongside his brother, Hugh Freeze and more. RUN TIME: 31 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these...
AUBURN, AL

