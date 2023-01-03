Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 2 Bulldogs in lead-up to national title game
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs have had plenty of bumps and bruises on their way to the national championship game. The Bulldogs have questions about a couple of starters going into Monday night’s game, and head coach Kirby Smart shed some light on them on Friday afternoon.
247Sports
Auburn parts ways with pair of athletics staffers
Auburn has parted ways with a few prominent athletics staffers, including chief operating officer Marcy Girton and senior executive AD for external relations Evin Beck, sources close to the program confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday. Girton, who's been at Auburn since 2016, served as acting athletic director after Allen...
247Sports
Auburn's Arkansas natives looking forward to playing Razorbacks
Auburn returns to action at Neville Arena where the Tigers will take on the 13th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.
247Sports
War Eagle Wakeup: Key transfers flock to Auburn
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Friday morning, Christian Clemente and Nathan King break down the eight transfers that have visited Auburn so far this week, including the Tigers' newest commitment on the offensive line.
Five Georgia Bulldogs Taken In First Round Mock
Ryan Wilson joins Amanda Guerra to discuss the five Georgia bulldogs that are being taken in the first round of his mock draft.
247Sports
PODCAST: Former Auburn assistant Tommy Bowden joins the show
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Ronnie Sanders are joined by former Auburn assistant Tommy Bowden, who talks about his days on the Plains, coaching alongside his brother, Hugh Freeze and more. RUN TIME: 31 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these...
