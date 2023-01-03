ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Best photos from Anthony Richardson's 2022 season at Florida

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIVcX_0k2CHg4J00

Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson’s redshirt sophomore campaign with Florida football was one that saw some lofty heights as well as some deep valleys. Starting the season with a performance against the Utah Utes that had his name near the top of many Heisman Trophy lists the 6-foot-4-inch, 236-pound signal caller’s output as the schedule worn on was more mercurial than anyone expected.

Maybe Richardson just did not jibe with Billy Napier’s playbook — which appeared to be very limited in an effort to give the starting quarterback some comfort — but there were too many situations where he misread the defense or simply could not the avoid injuries that stymied his play.

In 12 games in 2022 – all starts — the Gainesville native completed 176 of 327 passing attempts (54.7% average) for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions for a passer rating of 131. He also ran the ball 103 times for 654 yards (6.3 yards per) scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Take a look below at some of the top photographs from Richardson’s third and final year in Gainesville with the Florida Gators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnPZ8_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107bx5_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXvAR_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vm3sR_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvvER_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rBC5_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxZcg_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GS7r_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4LE6_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZ1EB_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gS8Ro_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDxcq_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rt3F7_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5vYm_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3feQmT_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDJoY_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMJop_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfvTy_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8LsC_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7SPs_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qcr7S_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmOX5_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SU1c_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akiIJ_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VVyP_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4KJH_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DgAUH_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11P8Kc_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlstV_0k2CHg4J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10IUnu_0k2CHg4J00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridagators.com

Welcome Back, Hall-of-Famer Lon Kruger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — There will be two former Florida basketball coaches in the house Saturday afternoon. Two of the five winningest in program history, in fact. Well after the Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center crowd has greeted Georgia coach Mike White in his return to campus (however that might go down), Gator fans surely will stand and cheer the introduction of Lon Kruger, the first coach to guide UF to a Final Four and now a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame following his induction in November.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Buffalo make most of shot vs. Wildcats

There was only one game scheduled between The Villages High School and Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball teams this year, but the fans that packed into the Woodshed Thursday night got their money’s worth from the contest. The Buffalo came out on the winning side of a back-and-forth affair, beating the rival Wildcats 67-64 at WMHS. “Anytime you can come into a rival like Wildwood and win like this, it’s real special,” VHS head coach Colt McDowell said. “We didn’t play our best, they had a lot to do with that, but we stuck with it and we found a way to win.”
BUFFALO, NY
WCJB

Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not once but twice has someone found a burglar inside the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida. “You can never be too careful I think it’s smart to always have something, especially with a sorority house I know it’s been a problem,” said UF student James Gaspari.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County to host MLK Day celebrations

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching, Alachua County will present several events around the community to honor his legacy. Some locations where the local events will take place include Daysprings Baptist Church, Downtown Gainesville, Bo Diddley Plaza, MLK Memorial Gardens, and Citizens Field. The following is a list of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Potential tax breaks for homeowners

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill filed in the state senate could give homeowners more tax breaks. A state senator brought forward the bill which would cap the annual increase in a property’s assessed value at 2 percent or at the level of the consumer price index, whichever is lower.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

2 dead, 4 injured in Florida New Year’s Day shooting

OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two dead and four others injured on New Year’s Day. According to police, approximately 100 people were gathered near the 1600 block of SW 5th St. around 4:30 a.m. when gunfire erupted. Davonta Harris, 30, and...
OCALA, FL
riverbendnews.org

Suwannee Valley Unsolved to host cold case event

On Monday, Jan. 9, the Suwannee River Regional Library, in conjunction with Suwannee Valley Unsolved, will host Cold Cases of the Suwannee Valley for the second time. The event will be held at the Hatch Park Community Center in Branford, located at 403 SE Craven Ave. The event will highlight...
BRANFORD, FL
Ocala Gazette

Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions

Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County School District makes changes to Camp Crystal Lake after last year’s scrutiny

Camp Crystal Lake’s summer 2023 registration closed on Friday. During the school year, Camp Crystal Lake hosts field trips for Alachua County’s second and fifth graders. In the summer months, it becomes a traditional sleepaway camp, charging tuition for weeklong and two-week long stays. It’s the only camp in Florida owned and funded by a public school district, according to Alachua County School Board members.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

A service of hope

A community prayer service was held Monday near the site of a New Year’s Day shooting in southwest Ocala that claimed the lives of two men and sent four others to area hospitals. Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24, and D’amonta Harris, 30, died from their injuries. On Monday,...
OCALA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy