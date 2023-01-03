Best photos from Anthony Richardson's 2022 season at Florida
Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson’s redshirt sophomore campaign with Florida football was one that saw some lofty heights as well as some deep valleys. Starting the season with a performance against the Utah Utes that had his name near the top of many Heisman Trophy lists the 6-foot-4-inch, 236-pound signal caller’s output as the schedule worn on was more mercurial than anyone expected.
Maybe Richardson just did not jibe with Billy Napier’s playbook — which appeared to be very limited in an effort to give the starting quarterback some comfort — but there were too many situations where he misread the defense or simply could not the avoid injuries that stymied his play.
In 12 games in 2022 – all starts — the Gainesville native completed 176 of 327 passing attempts (54.7% average) for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions for a passer rating of 131. He also ran the ball 103 times for 654 yards (6.3 yards per) scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
Take a look below at some of the top photographs from Richardson’s third and final year in Gainesville with the Florida Gators.
