Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Lists Schools Of Choice Opportunities For 2023
In accordance with Section 105 Schools of Choice in Public Act 300, Marquette Area Public Schools announces limited openings for the 2nd semester 2022-23 as follows:Cherry Creek Elementary Openings in Grade 3. Graveraet Elementary Openings in Grade 4. Sandy Knoll Elementary Openings in Grade 3. Bothwell Middle School Openings in...
WLUC
Menominee County pantry helps feed 61 families in December
STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County food pantry feeds dozen of families each month. It operates differently than most pantries, according to those who maintain it. The Menominee Mid-Country Ministerial Food Pantry fed 61 families in December. Director John Badendick said when you enter the pantry, it’s a lot like Costco or Sam’s Club.
WLUC
Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Evan Bonsall publicly announced Friday that he will be resigning as Marquette City Commissioner, effective Jan. 10. Bonsall made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, with accompanying photos of his letter of resignation. Although Bonsall said he wishes to remain in Marquette, he...
WLUC
Antique store one of latest businesses to set up shop in Gossard Building
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One woman’s love for antique shopping turned into a full-time business in Ishpeming. Pam’s Pickins is one of the latest operations to set up shop in the Gossard Building. Pamela Martz finds joy in treasure hunting for vintage items at estate sales, garage sales,...
WLUC
Snow cancels school, changes plans for central Upper Michigan residents
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake effect snowfall across the Upper Peninsula did more than blanket roofs and roads Thursday. Students and teachers in Marquette, Baraga and Alger counties woke up to find school had been closed for the day - or they knew the night before. The heavy snow resulted...
wnmufm.org
107th Engineer Battalion to be deployed
MARQUETTE, MI— A U.P. Michigan Army National Guard unit is heading overseas. The 107th Engineer Battalion, based in Ishpeming and Marquette, is being deployed to Southwest Asia for up to a year. The units will be operating under “Operation Spartan Shield.” Their mission is to support general construction operations...
WLUC
Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
WLUC
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System - Marquette. Luzianna Guadalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long. She was born to parents Gina and...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Upper Peninsula Guardsmen Prepare For Deployment
Approximately 150 Soldiers assigned to the Michigan Army National Guard Headquarters 107th Engineer Battalion, will gather with families and invited guests while preparing for a deployment Jan. 7, 2022, at Northern Michigan University, in Marquette. Based in Ishpeming and Marquette, the unit, comprised of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company and...
The Southernmost City in the U.P. is Menominee, Michigan
The southernmost city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.....hmmm... Menominee's genesis occurred in 1796 when a fur trading post sprang up. In the 1830s, the first sawmill was constructed by Farnsworth & Brush. Seeing this, others came and built even more sawmills and the lumbering began. The area prospered in the timber trade and then started to peter out in the 1890s. By 1930, it was over.
Whitmer's 'Mitten' mittens came from Marquette shop in Upper Peninsula
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wore distinctive black and white “Mitten” mittens at her outdoor inaugural event in Lansing on New Year’s Day. The cozy mitts came off when she took the oath of office for her second term as the state’s governor, though she put them back on midway through her speech, and held her hands high. ...
The Abandoned Ford Sawmill: Kingsford, Michigan
Henry Ford was not just a figure that is connected to Detroit…he was also a major force in the Upper Peninsula as well. The story of the Kingsford Ford sawmill begins in 1916 when Ford, Thomas Edison and Henry Firestone began their annual camping trips to the Upper Peninsula. Did they live off the land? Heck, no. They brought all the utensils and equipment they needed to cook steaks, chicken, and whatever else their favorite foods were. Forget sandwiches, burgers, eggs n’ bacon.
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WLUC
UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The cause of an early morning fire at Birchgrove Mobile Home Community is now under investigation. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to a fully engulfed mobile home fire at Lot 12 on Pioneer Road. When they arrived, all occupants of the home were out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
WLUC
Beau LaFave reflects on serving in Michigan State House, shares next steps in political career
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As the New Year has begun, so have new terms for elected legislators. Former Representative Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain was term-limited and was unable to seek re-election. LaFave has found a new role in Lansing. He has served in the 108th Michigan State House...
Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t
I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Garage Destroyed By Fire In Ishpeming Thursday Night
On 01/05/2023 at 17:05 hours the City of Ishpeming Fire Department was dispatched to a working structure fire at 604 S. Pine Street in the City of Ishpeming. Upon arrival fire crews found a 1 story garage with heavy smoke and fire showing. Firefighters gained entry through main garage door and initial crews were able to knock the fire down. The fire started in a rear furnace room containing a wood stove. The fire spread from back to front in the ceiling.
WLUC
Second defendant in Norway Township assault sentenced in Dickinson Co. District Court
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A second defendant in the April 1 Norway Township assault was sentenced today. John Zanon was sentenced to one year of probation for his role in the assault of Trentin McWilliams. He will also serve 90 days in jail, 28 of which he has already...
Comments / 0