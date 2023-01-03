ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Comments / 0

Related
radioresultsnetwork.com

Marquette Lists Schools Of Choice Opportunities For 2023

In accordance with Section 105 Schools of Choice in Public Act 300, Marquette Area Public Schools announces limited openings for the 2nd semester 2022-23 as follows:Cherry Creek Elementary Openings in Grade 3. Graveraet Elementary Openings in Grade 4. Sandy Knoll Elementary Openings in Grade 3. Bothwell Middle School Openings in...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Menominee County pantry helps feed 61 families in December

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County food pantry feeds dozen of families each month. It operates differently than most pantries, according to those who maintain it. The Menominee Mid-Country Ministerial Food Pantry fed 61 families in December. Director John Badendick said when you enter the pantry, it’s a lot like Costco or Sam’s Club.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Evan Bonsall publicly announced Friday that he will be resigning as Marquette City Commissioner, effective Jan. 10. Bonsall made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, with accompanying photos of his letter of resignation. Although Bonsall said he wishes to remain in Marquette, he...
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

107th Engineer Battalion to be deployed

MARQUETTE, MI— A U.P. Michigan Army National Guard unit is heading overseas. The 107th Engineer Battalion, based in Ishpeming and Marquette, is being deployed to Southwest Asia for up to a year. The units will be operating under “Operation Spartan Shield.” Their mission is to support general construction operations...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System - Marquette. Luzianna Guadalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long. She was born to parents Gina and...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Upper Peninsula Guardsmen Prepare For Deployment

Approximately 150 Soldiers assigned to the Michigan Army National Guard Headquarters 107th Engineer Battalion, will gather with families and invited guests while preparing for a deployment Jan. 7, 2022, at Northern Michigan University, in Marquette. Based in Ishpeming and Marquette, the unit, comprised of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company and...
MARQUETTE, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Southernmost City in the U.P. is Menominee, Michigan

The southernmost city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.....hmmm... Menominee's genesis occurred in 1796 when a fur trading post sprang up. In the 1830s, the first sawmill was constructed by Farnsworth & Brush. Seeing this, others came and built even more sawmills and the lumbering began. The area prospered in the timber trade and then started to peter out in the 1890s. By 1930, it was over.
MENOMINEE, MI
US 103.1

The Abandoned Ford Sawmill: Kingsford, Michigan

Henry Ford was not just a figure that is connected to Detroit…he was also a major force in the Upper Peninsula as well. The story of the Kingsford Ford sawmill begins in 1916 when Ford, Thomas Edison and Henry Firestone began their annual camping trips to the Upper Peninsula. Did they live off the land? Heck, no. They brought all the utensils and equipment they needed to cook steaks, chicken, and whatever else their favorite foods were. Forget sandwiches, burgers, eggs n’ bacon.
KINGSFORD, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WISCONSIN STATE
WLUC

UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The cause of an early morning fire at Birchgrove Mobile Home Community is now under investigation. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to a fully engulfed mobile home fire at Lot 12 on Pioneer Road. When they arrived, all occupants of the home were out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
MARQUETTE, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t

I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
WALLACE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Garage Destroyed By Fire In Ishpeming Thursday Night

On 01/05/2023 at 17:05 hours the City of Ishpeming Fire Department was dispatched to a working structure fire at 604 S. Pine Street in the City of Ishpeming. Upon arrival fire crews found a 1 story garage with heavy smoke and fire showing. Firefighters gained entry through main garage door and initial crews were able to knock the fire down. The fire started in a rear furnace room containing a wood stove. The fire spread from back to front in the ceiling.
ISHPEMING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy