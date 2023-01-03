ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

On Milwaukee

Malort-flavored ice cream returns to Purple Door

Purple Door Ice Cream first introduced Malort ice cream in 2020, and as of this week, it's once again available at both the Walker's Point and the Mequon location – until it runs out. "We'll definitely have it through the weekend, but when it's gone it's gone," says Purple...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

[Watch] What chefs eat: Gregory Leon of Amilinda

There's no shortage of articles and television shows that showcase the dishes that chefs love to cook at their restaurants. But, what do they love to eat at the end of their exhausting 16-hour days? Or on their days off? In this series, we ask Milwaukee area chefs to share three of their favorite dishes from locally owned restaurants.Amilinda.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

OnMilwaukee Weekend Preview January 5-8, 2023

Welcome to the first weekend of the new year. Now that you have officially recovered from the holiday weekend, it’s time to get back out there and enjoy activities around the city. The Pubpass kick-off party is happening this weekend. You can cheer on the Packers, Bucks, Golden Eagles and Admirals this weekend. All those participating in a dry January can check out N/A Day. The Great Midwest RV show is back in town. All future brides and grooms can head on over to the Wisconsin Wedding Show. Times Cinema is bringing another month full of special film screenings. Celebrate the birthdays of Elvis and David Bowie at Club Garibaldi’s annual bash. This is only scratching the surface. Dive into our guide to see what else is in store this weekend!
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

The Jazz Estate owner clarifies plans for 2023

Earlier this week, The Jazz Estate made a social media post about upcoming changes at the beloved live music venue, 2423 N. Murray Ave. Social media being social media created some questionable buzz, s0 we reached out to owner John Dye to elaborate on what’s changing and not changing at the lounge in 2023.
On Milwaukee

The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor

OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

MKE Film reveals movie and event lineup for Black History Month 2023

January has just begun, but Milwaukee Film is already looking ahead to next month as the organization announced its Black History Month programming – an entertaining and enlightening mix of movie screenings and live events – coming to the Oriental Theatre and beyond in February. Throughout the month,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

