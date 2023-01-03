Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
On Milwaukee
Malort-flavored ice cream returns to Purple Door
Purple Door Ice Cream first introduced Malort ice cream in 2020, and as of this week, it's once again available at both the Walker's Point and the Mequon location – until it runs out. "We'll definitely have it through the weekend, but when it's gone it's gone," says Purple...
On Milwaukee
Wicked cool: The Wicked Hop brings back its outdoor ice bar this month
Hot off The Corners of Brookfield announcing its polar plans for 2023, The Wicked Hop has revealed the return of its own popular outdoor ice bar experience, chilling out once more in front of the Third Ward favorite beginning Friday, Jan. 13. Themed "Fire & Hops" for this winter's edition,...
On Milwaukee
[Watch] What chefs eat: Gregory Leon of Amilinda
There's no shortage of articles and television shows that showcase the dishes that chefs love to cook at their restaurants. But, what do they love to eat at the end of their exhausting 16-hour days? Or on their days off? In this series, we ask Milwaukee area chefs to share three of their favorite dishes from locally owned restaurants.Amilinda.
On Milwaukee
OnMilwaukee Weekend Preview January 5-8, 2023
Welcome to the first weekend of the new year. Now that you have officially recovered from the holiday weekend, it’s time to get back out there and enjoy activities around the city. The Pubpass kick-off party is happening this weekend. You can cheer on the Packers, Bucks, Golden Eagles and Admirals this weekend. All those participating in a dry January can check out N/A Day. The Great Midwest RV show is back in town. All future brides and grooms can head on over to the Wisconsin Wedding Show. Times Cinema is bringing another month full of special film screenings. Celebrate the birthdays of Elvis and David Bowie at Club Garibaldi’s annual bash. This is only scratching the surface. Dive into our guide to see what else is in store this weekend!
On Milwaukee
Stone Creek makes return to Whitefish Bay, as City Market begins new chapter
After serving the community for 12 years, The City Market Cafe & Bakery at 527 E. Silver Spring Dr. will be serving up a last round of creative dishes, housemade breads and pastries on Friday, Jan. 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. But the longtime community gathering space won’t...
On Milwaukee
Black Shoe Hospitality announces chef changes for Buttermint and Story Hill BKC
Black Shoe Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Maxie’s, Blue’s Egg, Buttermint Finer Dining and Cocktails and Story Hill BKC, has announced two internal promotions for two executive chef positions. Eric Holcomb, who served previously as executive chef at Story Hill BKC, has been promoted to the role of...
On Milwaukee
The Jazz Estate owner clarifies plans for 2023
Earlier this week, The Jazz Estate made a social media post about upcoming changes at the beloved live music venue, 2423 N. Murray Ave. Social media being social media created some questionable buzz, s0 we reached out to owner John Dye to elaborate on what’s changing and not changing at the lounge in 2023.
On Milwaukee
The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
On Milwaukee
MKE Film reveals movie and event lineup for Black History Month 2023
January has just begun, but Milwaukee Film is already looking ahead to next month as the organization announced its Black History Month programming – an entertaining and enlightening mix of movie screenings and live events – coming to the Oriental Theatre and beyond in February. Throughout the month,...
Comments / 0