Mclean, VA

tysonsreporter.com

McLean group urges county to fund West Falls Church Metro pedestrian upgrades

A proposed shared-use path on Haycock Road over I-66 is among several pedestrian and bicycle projects in the West Falls Church Metro station area that the McLean Citizens Association believes Fairfax County should prioritize for funding. The organization, which routinely weighs in on issues affecting the greater McLean area, approved...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

Tysons Corner Center Sees Uptick in Arrests — “Arnest supervises the [Fairfax County Police] Tysons Urban Team. It’s a unit that launched in 2013. Data shared with WUSA9 shows the unit made 787 arrests in 2022. That’s compared to 377 in 2021 and 406 in 2020. They say…those number[s] were likely smaller because of the pandemic.” [WUSA9]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Route 29 widening construction in Fairfax Co. to start this spring

For commuters in Northern Virginia, some bottlenecks are more predictable than others. Work is set to begin this spring to relieve a twice-a-day chokepoint. In the next few months, Virginia Department of Transportation plans to begin construction to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. Route 29 — also known as Lee Highway — from four lanes to six, between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes

As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines

Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Burlington clothing store coming to Springfield Town Center this year

Burlington will open a 30,000-square-foot store at the mall this year, property owner PREIT announced today. Coupled with the much-anticipated Lego Discovery Center, which is expected to open this summer, the addition of the clothing department store will put the town center at a record 95.5% occupancy, according to a press release.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Hayfield Farm — History shapes the neighborhood

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. The Hayfield Farm neighborhood site dates back to 1761 when George Washington purchased the land to...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun

Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Bridge Project Brings Speed Cameras Back to Beltway

A Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) bridge rehabilitation project is bringing Safe Zones Automated Speed Enforcement (“speed cameras”) back to the Beltway. This project involves the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying I-95 above the Outer Loop of the Beltway (I-495 West) within the I-495/I-95 interchange in College Park. Contractor crews will be repairing the bridge’s deck joints as well as its concrete piers and columns.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
southarkansassun.com

$500 Monthly Payments for 2 Years to Hundreds in Alexandria

Residents of Alexandria, Virginia will receive $500 in monthly payments for two years as part of the Recurring Income for Success and Equity program. The payments, which do not have any restrictions on their use, will go to approximately 170 eligible residents, according an article published by WUSA9 on October 22, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

This special police unit focuses on Tysons Corner crime

TYSONS, Va. — In Tysons Corner, a special unit within the Fairfax County Police Department patrols daily. "Our officers are out in cars, on bicycles and on foot, stopping shoplifting," said 2nd Lt. William Arnest. Arnest supervises the Tysons Urban Team. It's a unit that launched in 2013. Data...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6

One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Approve Raises for Next Board

Loudoun County supervisors on Jan. 3 approved raises for the county board’s next term, which by the end of the next term would bring the chair’s salary near six digits. The action give board members a $5,000 raise in the first year of the next term, then 3% raises each year after that. That would see supervisors in 2027 making $82,956; the vice chair, who is elected by their fellow board members, making $90,536; and the board chair making $99,508 in the last year of next term.

