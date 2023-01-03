Read full article on original website
tysonsreporter.com
McLean group urges county to fund West Falls Church Metro pedestrian upgrades
A proposed shared-use path on Haycock Road over I-66 is among several pedestrian and bicycle projects in the West Falls Church Metro station area that the McLean Citizens Association believes Fairfax County should prioritize for funding. The organization, which routinely weighs in on issues affecting the greater McLean area, approved...
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Tysons Corner Center Sees Uptick in Arrests — “Arnest supervises the [Fairfax County Police] Tysons Urban Team. It’s a unit that launched in 2013. Data shared with WUSA9 shows the unit made 787 arrests in 2022. That’s compared to 377 in 2021 and 406 in 2020. They say…those number[s] were likely smaller because of the pandemic.” [WUSA9]
WTOP
Route 29 widening construction in Fairfax Co. to start this spring
For commuters in Northern Virginia, some bottlenecks are more predictable than others. Work is set to begin this spring to relieve a twice-a-day chokepoint. In the next few months, Virginia Department of Transportation plans to begin construction to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. Route 29 — also known as Lee Highway — from four lanes to six, between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive.
NBC12
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board...
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
ffxnow.com
County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines
Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
ffxnow.com
Most and least expensive homes sold in Fairfax County (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 111 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $175,000 while the most expensive was $2,305,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 335 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at...
ffxnow.com
Residential mid-rise could replace office building on Dulles Technology Drive
A new future could be on the horizon for an office building on Dulles Technology Drive. Aventon Holdings II is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to redevelop the ePlus headquarters at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive in McNair with a 348-unit apartment building, according to a Dec. 29 application. The building...
ffxnow.com
Burlington clothing store coming to Springfield Town Center this year
Burlington will open a 30,000-square-foot store at the mall this year, property owner PREIT announced today. Coupled with the much-anticipated Lego Discovery Center, which is expected to open this summer, the addition of the clothing department store will put the town center at a record 95.5% occupancy, according to a press release.
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Hayfield Farm — History shapes the neighborhood
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. The Hayfield Farm neighborhood site dates back to 1761 when George Washington purchased the land to...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. schools expect ‘significant’ changes after special grand jury report
The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, expects to make “significant policy changes” in the aftermath of a special grand jury report that criticized its handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021, Chair Ian Serotkin said. The county also plans to hire a firm...
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County rec centers, golf courses and more could get pricier this year
It could be a little more expensive to visit some Fairfax County parks this upcoming year. The Fairfax County Park Authority is soliciting public feedback on a proposal to push up fees at local park facilities. The increase would be, in part, to help pay to keep up with Virginia’s...
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
WTOP
Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville
The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
theburn.com
New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun
Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
mocoshow.com
Bridge Project Brings Speed Cameras Back to Beltway
A Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) bridge rehabilitation project is bringing Safe Zones Automated Speed Enforcement (“speed cameras”) back to the Beltway. This project involves the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying I-95 above the Outer Loop of the Beltway (I-495 West) within the I-495/I-95 interchange in College Park. Contractor crews will be repairing the bridge’s deck joints as well as its concrete piers and columns.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments for 2 Years to Hundreds in Alexandria
Residents of Alexandria, Virginia will receive $500 in monthly payments for two years as part of the Recurring Income for Success and Equity program. The payments, which do not have any restrictions on their use, will go to approximately 170 eligible residents, according an article published by WUSA9 on October 22, 2022.
This special police unit focuses on Tysons Corner crime
TYSONS, Va. — In Tysons Corner, a special unit within the Fairfax County Police Department patrols daily. "Our officers are out in cars, on bicycles and on foot, stopping shoplifting," said 2nd Lt. William Arnest. Arnest supervises the Tysons Urban Team. It's a unit that launched in 2013. Data...
mocoshow.com
Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6
One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Approve Raises for Next Board
Loudoun County supervisors on Jan. 3 approved raises for the county board’s next term, which by the end of the next term would bring the chair’s salary near six digits. The action give board members a $5,000 raise in the first year of the next term, then 3% raises each year after that. That would see supervisors in 2027 making $82,956; the vice chair, who is elected by their fellow board members, making $90,536; and the board chair making $99,508 in the last year of next term.
