Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update

By FOX 13 News Staff, FOX News Digital, Associated Press
q13fox.com
 3 days ago
q13fox.com

Idaho murder timeline: Affidavit reveals how 16 minutes depict shocking scene

MOSCOW, Idaho - A newly unsealed filing in the murders of four University of Idaho students includes several pieces of a puzzle that depict a blurry picture of what happened inside an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022. Police believe Bryan Kohberger fatally stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified

MOSCOW, Idaho - Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four sleeping University of Idaho students with a "fixed-blade" knife in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney ahead of his return to Latah County to face a judge. Kohberger waived his extradition Tuesday from Pennsylvania, where...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow for trial: Everything we know so far

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, has arrived back in Moscow, Idaho to face a judge. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon, after which he was flown to Latah County for trial.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Watch Bryan Kohberger's first court appearance in Moscow (full video)

Slain University of Idaho victims' roommate heard crying and saw the alleged killer clad in all black the morning of the mass murder, according to newly unsealed court documents. Bryan Kohberger first court appeared in a Latah County, Idaho courtroom on Jan. 5. He is being held with no bail and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary for entering the home.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Moose rescued from frozen lake after being stuck for hours

SPOKANE, Wash. - A happy ending for a moose after getting stuck in a frozen lake in Washington for hours. Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued the animal in late December, sharing photos with FOX Television Stations. Authorities said the attempt to pull the moose to...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Mesmerizing 'light pillars' illuminate the night sky in Minnesota

GRACEVILLE, Minn. (FOX WEATHER) - A phenomenon known as "light pillars" illuminated the night sky above Graceville, Minnesota, and put on a spectacular show early Thursday morning. Carol Bauer captured the serene sight and posted videos and photos of the dazzling show on Twitter. What are 'light pillars'?. Light pillars...
MINNESOTA STATE
q13fox.com

High winds knock down trees, cause power outages across Puget Sound

WASHINGTON - High winds hit the Cascade foothills on Wednesday evening, knocking out power to thousands of customers and knocking down trees. Wind gusts were forecast to reach 55 mph in spots, especially near the Cascade gap. At one point in the evening, about 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were...
KING COUNTY, WA

