Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update

Slain University of Idaho victims' roommate heard crying and saw the alleged killer clad in all black the morning of the mass murder, according to newly unsealed court documents. Bryan Kohberger first court appeared in a Latah County, Idaho courtroom on Jan. 5. He is being held with no bail and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary for entering the home.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO