Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale
Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, Colorado
As 2023 begins, the 16th Street Mall in Denver loses two big Chains; McDonald's and T.J.Maxx. Denver 7 reports, "Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close Jan. 14. This comes as city leaders and the Downtown Denver Partnership continue several initiatives aimed at returning business activity to pre-pandemic levels."
South Denver Pot Lounge, Tour Service Plans to Open by 4/20
Colorado Cannabis Tours, a marijuana-friendly tour service, class provider and hangout space, should be up and running by 4/20, according to owner Michael Eymer. Eymer plans to operate two pot-friendly tour buses out of his building at 1910 South Cherokee Street, where he will also allow marijuana use on the back patio. If he finishes building renovations before the cold weather ends, Eymer will put up a tent with propane heaters where visitors can smoke, dab and vape cannabis products.
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss
Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
People to Watch 2023: Scott Gilmore, Playground King
Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks & Recreation, started working in the department eleven years ago, during Michael Hancock’s first term as mayor. After Hancock leaves office, Gilmore will stay on, continuing to help manage what he considers the best parks department in the world. “I love...
Number Thirty Eight's Annual Bison Days Are Back for the National Western Stock Show
Haleigh Watts grew up riding horses in Jefferson County and visiting the National Western Stock Show every year. So when she got a job working near the National Western Complex as Number Thirty Eight's national marketing director when the venue opened in October 2020, she had the perfect idea. "I...
People to Watch 2023: Penelope Wong, Top Shef
Before launching her popular food truck, Yuan Wonton, in late 2019, Denver native Penelope Wong spent two decades working her way up the ranks and eventually becoming the first female and youngest executive chef at Glenmoor Country Club in Cherry Hills Village — or "Shef," as she puts it. "It’s been an incredible roller coaster," she says of striking out on her own. "We started the food truck as a means to stay in an industry that I absolutely love, to be able to make our own schedule to prioritize a real work/life balance, and as a way to fulfill a missing niche and share the cuisine that I grew up on with Denver."
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado Shutters
McDonald's in the 16th Street Mall permanently closed on Dec 31. "Dear valued guests. Thank you for your loyalty and business with our company. Unfortunately, we will be permanently closing this location on December 31, 2022 at 4 p.m. Sincerely, McDonald's,"
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
People to Watch 2023: Kourtny Garrett, Downtown Defender
There are plenty of tough jobs these days: restoring the reputation of Southwest Airlines, explaining people's skyrocketing Xcel bills, keeping track of Denver's mayoral candidates. But Kourtny Garrett may have the toughest job of all: Last January, she became the new CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership, taking over where Tami Door left off after seventeen years heading the downtown booster group. A native of Denver, Garrett had moved to Texas when she was ten and worked on the revitalization of downtown Dallas for nearly two decades, pushing public-private partnerships in that city while watching its urban population grow.
When does Denver plow side streets? Your snowplow questions answered
DENVER — This is Colorado. Snow is an expected part of winter. But with many new people coming to our state and the Denver metro area, many folks wonder what specific policies there are in regards to plowing and making sure sidewalks are clear. We asked Denver Public Works,...
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in Denver
New apartments planned for 38th and Holly in Denver.Photo byCity and County of Denver. A large apartment complex boasting 253 “affordable” units may rise at 38th and Holly in Denver.
HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb
MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
Silver and Smoke, Casey Donahew and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
Local act Silver and Smoke is bringing its Western rock to the Bluebird on Friday, January 6, and Texas country legend Casey Donahew will turn heads at the Mission Ballroom on Saturday, January 7. Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:. Tuesday, January 3, 8...
Owner fed up after Denver convenience store burglarized three times in 2022
Conu's Corner in Denver's Highlands neighborhood was burglarized three times in 2022. Owner Thuc Nhu Hoang reached out to Contact Denver7 for help, saying they can't go through another break-in.
Trash continues to pile up in Aurora neighborhood
The trash continues to pile up along the streets, as neighbors make failed attempts to contact the company.
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 2-3, 2023 snowstorm
Snow fell in Denver and across Colorado overnight Monday. Heavier accumulation occurred in Denver than the previous night's storm. The Denver area saw more than two inches of snow in some areas.
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
