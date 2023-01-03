Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Vrana clears waivers, remains with Wings; Nedeljkovic to Grand Rapids for conditioning stint
Detroit — Jakub Vrana is staying in the Red Wings organization — for now, at least. Vrana cleared waivers Wednesday at 2 p.m., meaning he remains Wings property. What happens in the future remains to be seen. The Wings made the surprising decision Tuesday of waiving Vrana to...
Detroit News
'Analytically, we should have won': Wings' special teams falter in loss to Florida
Detroit − The Red Wings did a better job of keeping pucks out of their net Friday, but still aren't putting enough of them into the net on the other side. And the special teams, both the penalty kill and power play, are a total disappointment. The Wings didn't...
Detroit News
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson: Lions not pushing panic button on Jameson Williams yet
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions finally saw the playmaking of rookie receiver Jameson Williams resurface in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, as the No. 12 pick took a double reverse for 40 yards on Detroit's touchdown drive to open the second half. Earlier in the game, though,...
Detroit News
'I'm grateful for Detroit': Blazers' Jerami Grant relishes time with Pistons
Portland, Ore. — Jerami Grant displayed versatility in his offensive explosion against the Pistons on Monday. Grant drained five 3-pointers, often flashing a smile after they went through the net. He snagged offensive rebounds and dunked over his former teammates. He knocked down fadeaway jumpers from 15 feet. And he was able to finish at the rim through contact.
Detroit News
Observations: Pistons, Saddiq Bey hand Warriors rare home loss with buzzer-beater
San Francisco — Only two teams had beaten the Golden State Warriors inside the Chase Center before Wednesday, one of the most difficult arenas to leave with a victory. The Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets accomplished that rare feat, and the Pistons became the third team to hand the Warriors a loss in their home arena with a 122-119 win on Wednesday.
Detroit News
Lions replacing slit film playing surface at Ford Field with new monofilament turf
Allen Park — Following the NFLPA's emphatic recommendation for the removal of all slit film playing surfaces in November, the Detroit Lions are moving forward with the installation of new turf at Ford Field this offseason. "The NFL and its experts have agreed with this data and acknowledge that...
Detroit News
Pistons end 5-game road trip with 2-3 record after loss to Spurs
The Pistons ended their second-longest road trip of the year on a losing note with a 121-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. The Pistons entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10 after a third quarter full of turnovers and inefficient shooting inside the paint. However, Detroit began the final quarter on a 10-5 run to cut the deficit to five.
Detroit News
Ranking the Detroit Lions' impending unrestricted free agents in 2023
In his first two offseasons as Detroit Lions general manager, Brad Holmes has shown a strong preference toward re-signing his own players in free agency. In 2021, while still getting to know the roster, the team prioritized retaining Romeo Okwara with a three-year deal. That deal, far and away, was the biggest the Lions awarded that offseason. Last year, the strategy expanded with Detroit re-upping with Tracy Walker, Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris, Kalif Raymond, Jason Cabinda, Josh Woods, Josh Reynolds, C.J. Moore, Evan Brown and Tim Boyle.
Detroit News
Lions notes: Hutchinson ready to shine on big stage; Elliott irked by Rodgers' disrespect
Allen Park — Since the day he was drafted by the Detroit Lions, hometown product Aidan Hutchinson has made it clear he wants to be a central figure in turning around the perceptions of the franchise. Sunday night, in his first primetime game as a professional, it will be another opportunity for the rookie defensive end to take a step forward with that goal.
