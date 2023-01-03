ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

'I'm grateful for Detroit': Blazers' Jerami Grant relishes time with Pistons

Portland, Ore. — Jerami Grant displayed versatility in his offensive explosion against the Pistons on Monday. Grant drained five 3-pointers, often flashing a smile after they went through the net. He snagged offensive rebounds and dunked over his former teammates. He knocked down fadeaway jumpers from 15 feet. And he was able to finish at the rim through contact.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Observations: Pistons, Saddiq Bey hand Warriors rare home loss with buzzer-beater

San Francisco — Only two teams had beaten the Golden State Warriors inside the Chase Center before Wednesday, one of the most difficult arenas to leave with a victory. The Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets accomplished that rare feat, and the Pistons became the third team to hand the Warriors a loss in their home arena with a 122-119 win on Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pistons end 5-game road trip with 2-3 record after loss to Spurs

The Pistons ended their second-longest road trip of the year on a losing note with a 121-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. The Pistons entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10 after a third quarter full of turnovers and inefficient shooting inside the paint. However, Detroit began the final quarter on a 10-5 run to cut the deficit to five.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ranking the Detroit Lions' impending unrestricted free agents in 2023

In his first two offseasons as Detroit Lions general manager, Brad Holmes has shown a strong preference toward re-signing his own players in free agency. In 2021, while still getting to know the roster, the team prioritized retaining Romeo Okwara with a three-year deal. That deal, far and away, was the biggest the Lions awarded that offseason. Last year, the strategy expanded with Detroit re-upping with Tracy Walker, Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris, Kalif Raymond, Jason Cabinda, Josh Woods, Josh Reynolds, C.J. Moore, Evan Brown and Tim Boyle.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions notes: Hutchinson ready to shine on big stage; Elliott irked by Rodgers' disrespect

Allen Park — Since the day he was drafted by the Detroit Lions, hometown product Aidan Hutchinson has made it clear he wants to be a central figure in turning around the perceptions of the franchise. Sunday night, in his first primetime game as a professional, it will be another opportunity for the rookie defensive end to take a step forward with that goal.
