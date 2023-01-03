ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Financial Experts Are Approaching Stocks in the New Year — and What It Means for the Average Investor

By Nicole Spector
 3 days ago
The year 2022 was a bad one for the stock market . The S&P 500 fell 19.2% — the worst it’s done since plummeting 38.4% during the global financial crisis in 2008 — and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the year down 8.5% as the Nasdaq dropped 33%. However, many investors are optimistic for 2023 .

According to a new CNBC Delivering Alpha investor survey , 4 out of 10 investors think that the S&P 500 will increase 6% to 10% next year. Close to 2 in 10 expect gains between 11% and 19%, while 6% are anticipating stocks to leap by more than 20%, eradicating S&P 500’s losses for 2022.

The average investor might want to take cue not only from their optimism, but also from what stocks they’re specifically optimistic about. Forty-one percent of those polled said they’ll be concentrating on energy stocks . Respondents were split between high dividend stocks, financial names and healthcare companies. They’re also eager to court some very famous companies via their stocks, including Amazon (37%), Alphabet (37%), Tesla (17%), Netflix (6%) and Meta (3%).

Though this particular survey shows spirits are up in the land of the Dow, another recent poll is less promising. According to the CNBC Millionaire Survey, which consulted investors with $1 million or more in investable assets , 56% of millionaire investors think that the S&P 500 will decline by 10% in 2023, and nearly a third expect slippage of more than 15%. This group is presumably approaching the market with more caution than gusto.

Average investors should head into the new year with a balanced, grounded perspective and keep in mind a couple of key points. First, we most likely are headed toward a recession. They happen more often than you might think , and that won’t make for smooth sailing. Second, the stock market, though potentially terrifying when topsy-turvy, is ultimately resilient and always, eventually, bounces back.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Financial Experts Are Approaching Stocks in the New Year — and What It Means for the Average Investor

