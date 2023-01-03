Obituary: Randy Keith Burks, 57

BURKS

Randy Keith Burks, 57, of Renick, WV, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Peyton Hospice House.

Born October 12, 1965, in Marlinton, WV, he was the son of Hursle Burks and the late Merley Blankenship. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Biddie and Joe Blankenship; and paternal grandparents, David and Ressie Burks.

Survivors include his father, Hursle Burks; son, Josh Burks of Auto, WV; brothers, Robert Burks (Becky) of Calif, WV, Micheal Burks of Auto, WV, Roger Burks (Sherry) of Pennsylvania; sister, Patricia Preston of Auto, WV; granddaughters, Cheroke and Paislie Burks; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Woodland Community Church with Pastor Mark Gillenwater officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

