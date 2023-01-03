SD rain causing massive cleanup efforts and rescues

SAN DIEGO — The rain has caused a lot of problems in San Diego including flooding and down trees. It’s just a taste of what’s to come.

San Diego County officials want to warn people to avoid the water at all beaches and bays due to runoff.

The urban runoff can cause bacteria levels to rise so swimming and surfing should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours afterward.

The rain has been off and on since late last week.

On Tuesday morning the conditions were wet, cold and even windy at times.

A tree came crashing down on a car on Willow Creek and Old Grove roads in Scripps Ranch. The car was parked, but no one was inside.

Saturated roads and soil from the rain is a cause concern among many especially with more rain forecasted.

One man had to be rescued on Ruffin road and Lightwave avenue in Kearney Mesa over the weekend after the vehicle he was in got struck.

Fortunately, first responders were able to get him out safely.

It was a similar scene in the Southbay, a dramatic scene unfolded In the Nestor community when a man had to be rescued from the rising floodwaters on Saturn boulevard and Sunset avenue.

A rescue helicopter was involved in that ordeal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.