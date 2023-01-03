This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina

Photo: Getty Images

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food .

LoveFood searched around the country to find the best pancake houses around, compiling a list of the top choice for each state plus Washington, D.C. According to the site, "The pancakes at these top-rated places ... take things to new heights of deliciousness."

So which South Carolina restaurant was named the best pancake house in the state?

Breizh pan Crepes

Located in Charleston, Breizh pan Crepes gives diners a chance to try the thing French-style pancakes filled with your choice of sweet or savory fillings, from strawberries and bananas to goat cheese and smoked salmon.

Breizh pan Crepes is located at 30 George Street in Charleston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Fans of thin, crips-edged pancakes will (and do) adore Breizh pan Crêpes. This cute, pastel-hued spot specializes in French Brittany — or Bretonstyle crêpes made with buckwheat flour — and they're simply perfect. There's a range of sweet and savory fillings to choose from, with vegan and gluten-free options available too. Everything is delicious."

Check out LoveFood 's full list to see all the best pancake houses across the country.