ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Hills, TX

Texas Murder Suspect Caught On Doorbell Camera Surrendering To Police

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fy9fh_0k2CFmil00
Photo: Richland Hills Police

A Texas man is behind bars after allegedly fatally stabbing his 8-year-old grandson on New Year's Day. The moment Phillip Hughes was taken into custody was captured on a doorbell camera in Richland Hills. The video, obtained by CBS DFW, shows police taking the 62-year-old grandfather into custody without incident in the 3500 block of Labadie Drive shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday (January 1).

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 8-year-old victim, NBC DFW reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Hughes was taken to the Joint Detention Center at the North Richland Hills Police Department where he's being held for capital murder. He has yet to be arraigned.

"The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by this senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved," the police department said in a statement .

This investigation remains ongoing, but police have no reason to believe any other suspects are involved.

You can watch the footage of Phillip Hughes being taken into police custody below (or here if it doesn't load).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting

The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
KENNEDALE, TX
WFAA

Watauga police shoot, kill man Friday morning

WATAUGA, Texas — Two officers fired at and fatally struck a man early Friday morning after the man reportedly raised a gun in their direction, Watauga police say. Officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Friday about a suicidal person in the 7700 block of Virgie Court who was armed and dangerous.
WATAUGA, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 8500 Lazy Acres Circle

On January 6, 2023, at about 4:30 AM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of Lazy Acres Circle. The preliminary investigation determined five people were shot while they were gathered in a back parking lot. Three of the victims, two men and one woman, died at the scene. The two other victims, both adult males, were taken to a local hospital with one in critical and the other in stable condition. This remains an ongoing investigation. At this time, this does not appear to be a random shooting. The incident will be documented under case number 003132-2023.
KLTV

Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
KLTV

Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS

CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - The Celina Police Department said it has discontinued an Amber Alert and located Alexis Vidler, 17, a girl reported missing Thursday in Celina. Police officers working “in conjunction with cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies” located Vidler at a residence near Princeton, Texas, the department said.
CELINA, TX
CBS DFW

Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
ARLINGTON, TX
dfwscanner.net

Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Eddie Lopez's killer

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police say road rage took the life of a family man on his way home after playing a set with his band. Detectives say the shooter was in a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV. That car and the people in it are the...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Victim identified in Walnut Hill Lane shooting

Dallas police have identified the victim and charged a suspect with murder in a shooting Tuesday evening. Around 6:02 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane. The victim and the suspect were involved in a fight that escalated once the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Justin Blocker, shot Clayton Hartfield Jr.
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy