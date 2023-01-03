ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud, Campaign Finance Charges

By Larisha Paul
 3 days ago
Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to eight criminal charges in connection to the collapse of FTX , the cryptocurrency exchange of which he was the cofounder.

As The New York Times reports, Bankman-Fried did not speak during the hearing, and his lawyer entered the plea on his behalf. The judge overseeing the case tentatively scheduled the trial to start Oct. 2.

Bankman-Fried is charged with of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering, and violations of campaign finance law. The 30-year-old allegedly defrauded millions of investors through FTX crypto schemes, including using customer investments in the amount of $8 million to fund side investments and pay off debts.

The initial unsealed indictment also alleged that Bankman-Fried and his associates violated campaign finance laws by making straw donations to Democratic political candidates for federal office, joint fundraising committees, and independent expenditure committees using different names.

In mid-December, Caroline Ellison, CEO of the privately-controlled hedge fund Alameda Research, which is owned by Bankman-Fried, pleaded guilty to criminal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on customers of FTX, wire fraud on customers of FTX, conspiracy to commit wire fraud on lenders of Alameda Research and wire fraud on lenders of Alameda Research, conspiracy to commit commodities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted of all counts, she faces a maximum prison sentence of 110 years.

FTX co-founder Gary Wang pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on customers of FTX, wire fraud on customers of FTX, conspiracy to commit commodities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud. He faces a maximum of 50 years in prison if convicted.

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

