Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

8-4-4, WB: 6

(eight, four, four; WB: six)

CONNECTICUT STATE
