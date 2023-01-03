ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

09-16-29-34-35

(nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Lotto

12-23-30-34-40-41

(twelve, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1,800,000

Lucky For Life

14-24-34-45-47, Lucky Ball: 1

(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $940,000,000

Play3 Day

8-4-4, WB: 6

(eight, four, four; WB: six)

Play3 Night

4-4-3, WB: 3

(four, four, three; WB: three)

Play4 Day

2-2-8-4, WB: 5

(two, two, eight, four; WB: five)

Play4 Night

6-1-1-1, WB: 7

(six, one, one, one; WB: seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 291,000,000

