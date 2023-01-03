CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
09-16-29-34-35
(nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Lotto
12-23-30-34-40-41
(twelve, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1,800,000
Lucky For Life
14-24-34-45-47, Lucky Ball: 1
(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $940,000,000
Play3 Day
8-4-4, WB: 6
(eight, four, four; WB: six)
Play3 Night
4-4-3, WB: 3
(four, four, three; WB: three)
Play4 Day
2-2-8-4, WB: 5
(two, two, eight, four; WB: five)
Play4 Night
6-1-1-1, WB: 7
(six, one, one, one; WB: seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 291,000,000
Comments / 0