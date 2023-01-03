MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
14-24-34-45-47, Lucky Ball: 1
(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)
MassCash
07-11-19-20-30
(seven, eleven, nineteen, twenty, thirty)
Mega Millions
25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $940,000,000
Numbers Evening
4-4-8-8
(four, four, eight, eight)
Numbers Midday
1-3-3-0
(one, three, three, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 291,000,000
