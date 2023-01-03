Read full article on original website
AMC cancels 61st Street, tosses already-filmed second season in the trash
In an increasingly (and depressingly) common practice, AMC announced today that it’s rescinding an already-granted second-season order for its Chicago-set legal drama 61st Street. This, despite the fact that the Courtney B. Vance-starring show had already filmed its second season, which will now, presumably, get dumped in the garbage, alongside all the other shows and movies that have gotten this treatment of late.
The 23 most anticipated TV shows of 2023
If your New Year’s resolution was to watch TV, 2023 is here to help. It’s already off to a promising start with the anticipated The Last Of Us adaptation arriving on HBO. But that’s just one of several exciting TV shows scheduled to arrive this year. The cable channel itself has lined up quite the queue, from Succession and Perry Mason’s return to a limited series led by Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson. 2023 also serves up more exciting projects from Apple TV+, including a star-studded anthology about climate change. Not to be left behind, despite what audiences say, Netflix is set to drop an A24 comedy with Steven Yeun, and Peacock delivers a Rian Johnson whodunit.
On My Block spin-off trailer welcomes fans back to Freeridge
Rejoice, On My Block fans: Netflix is returning to a familiar setting in the trailer for the new spin-off series Freeridge, premiering February 2, 2023. This time around, the series will expand the mythology of the Los Angeles neighborhood–a mythology that taps into the supernatural. Or as the streamer succinctly puts it: “Same block. New curse. Old money.”
Don't expect Carmy and Sydney to cook up a romance on season two of The Bear
With one glimpse of a tattooed forearm, Jeremy Allen White’s tortured chef Carmy Berzatto became a sex symbol of the summer when The Bear dropped on Hulu last June. Naturally, many viewers were thinking that he might strike up a relationship with the ambitious Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), who hopes to make her own impression on the Berzatto family’s sandwich shop. However, in a new conversation with Variety, the team behind the acclaimed series says that romance isn’t anything The Bear plans to serve up.
Alice In Borderland is a fun, bloody reminder that there's no "keeping politics out of games"
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. Over the holiday...
Warner Bros. Discovery says it's done with all that widespread canceling in 2023
The Warner Bros. Discovery merger became one of the top entertainment stories of 2022 as news of layoffs and beloved shows and films getting axed for tax write-offs constantly rolled in for months. However, according to a report from Variety, that’s all being left in the last year as the company begins to find its way forward.
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, January 6, to Sunday, January 8. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Get excited for a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race...
Natasha Lyonne goes on a murder-filled road trip in the Poker Face trailer
Hot on the heels of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arriving on Netflix, another hilarious Rian Johnson whodunnit is on its way—this time, as a series on Peacock. Following a first look at Poker Face last fall, the streamer has shared a full trailer for the Natasha Lyonne vehicle. (She is buddies with Benoit Blanc, after all.)
Jonah Hill and Lauren London meet the parents in You People trailer
Watch out Fockers: your time as “worst film family to introduce a partner to” may soon be coming to an end. Two separate sets of parents are now vying for that crown—and their respective children just happened to fall in love. This will surely be a smooth and easy transition for everyone involved, right?
Nicole Kidman will step in front of the camera for Lioness, too
Move over, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman has a new A-list showrunner buddy. Yes, Kidman is the latest star to join Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ empire. She was actually already on board his upcoming series Lioness as an executive producer under her Blossom Films banner. Now, a new Variety report confirms she’ll join Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira in front of the cameras as well.
15 horror films that showcase the history (and the art) of the jump scare
You might love them or you might loathe them, but you cannot deny that the jump scare has flourished, developing into a cornerstone of modern horror moviemaking. Their presence (or lack thereof) has the power to dictate a film’s entire pace, and can ramp it up from a slow burn to a tense, thrill-a-minute rollercoaster.
The 15 most memorable lightsaber battles from the Star Wars franchise, ranked
The only thing Star Wars fans seem to love more than Star Wars itself are the franchise’s lightsaber battles. A staple since 1977’s A New Hope, the Sith and the Jedi have used lightsabers to air their grievances and settle their issues—“daddy” or otherwise. The iconic weapon (and its combat usage) has become a cornerstone of the series, especially in the movies, where each film tries to one-up what’s come before.
Super-composer Michael Giacchino getting antsy to direct a remake of Them!
Well-known (bordering on outright inescapable) movie composer Michael Giacchino—who recently got into directing with his well-received Marvel Cinematic Universe TV special Werewolf By Night—has just lined up his first directorial feature, Deadline reports. Giacchino is apparently gearing up to remake 1954's Them!, a.k.a., the movie where giant irradiated ants roam all over New Mexico, killing people, and just generally doing “giant irradiated ant” stuff. You might remember the movie: It’s the one with the big irradiated ants.
17 great movies that are inexplicably not available for streaming anywhere
For all you digital disciples: do you ever wonder why some friends still collect physical media? After all, why have any clutter when everything’s available on streaming? Maybe it’s because not every movie you want to watch is actually available via streaming services. While some titles come and go from those platforms, others still haven’t gotten there yet. We’re not sure why this happens. Is it a bitter rights war? A purposeful lag to rebuild interest? Spiteful negligence? We’re often in the dark about these things.
Ginny & Georgia review: season 2 needs more Ginny, less Georgia
“It’s just so fun to hate Ginny,” the self-referential teen of the titular duo of Ginny & Georgia says with a mocking tone early on in season two. But we don’t hate Ginny (played by Antonia Gentry, nailing that adolescent mix of grace, gawk, and grouch). If anything, we wish it was more fun to hate Ginny & Georgia, the murder-mystery mother-daughter dramedy that returns to Netflix with 10 new episodes. There’s a lot to like when it comes to Ginny and Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), and the quaint town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, that they relocate to—along with Ginny’s little bro Austin (Diesel La Torraca)—following the mysterious death of Georgia’s husband last season. The problem is there’s just too much of it.
Hugh Jackman still looks back on the old X-Men movies with pride, despite the Bryan Singer of it all
Hugh Jackman is happily hyping up Deadpool 3 and his return to the sideburns and adamantium skeleton of Wolverine, and that inevitably means that people are reflecting on the previous times he played Wolverine in the X-Men movies… which also inevitably means that people are remembering that Bryan Singer directed a bunch of those X-Men movies. Singer has been hit with multiple sexual misconduct allegations over the years, some predating his work on X-Men, along with general complaints about his behavior on set that reportedly almost derailed X2 and did ultimately get him fired from Bohemian Rhapsody.
5 classic Kevin Costner movies you should see while waiting for more Yellowstone (and 5 hidden gems you may have missed)
Before Yellowstone and the role of John Dutton made him one of the highest-paid actors on TV, Kevin Costner was one of Hollywood’s most successful movie stars. A string of hits in the late 1980s to early 1990s put Costner on the map, and his Best Picture and Best Director Oscar wins for 1990’s Dances With Wolves solidified his place on Hollywood’s rarified A-List. While some of his movies were instant classics (think The Untouchables), others fell somewhere between monster hits (Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves) and blockbuster guilty pleasures (The Bodyguard). As Yellowstone fans wait for season five to resume this summer, here are five classic Costner movies, followed by five underrated Costner gems, that you should watch before the Duttons return.
First-timers Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan to kick off this year's SNLs
And so it begins: The tide of movie stars, comedians, and occasionally deeply bizarre and embarrassing choices that will make up yet another year of Saturday Night Live hosting picks. To be fair, the show seems to be off to a pretty good start for its first two outings of 2023, announcing today (via its tried-and-true Post-It notes system) that Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan will both be hosting the show for the first time this January.
M3GAN Review: A robot doll plays and slays in a horror comedy that pulls all the right strings
From the moment she was revealed, M3GAN was an instant icon for a horror fandom in love with eerily autonomous dolls. With a face planted firmly in the uncanny valley and dance moves so fluid as to be off-putting, it’s no wonder that the cybernetic horror villain became beloved meme fodder months before her film even came out. So how well does M3GAN hold up to the hype? Remarkably well, though folks expecting a film as gonzo as screenwriter Akela Cooper’s previous horror sensation, Malignant, aren’t going to get quite the same left-field intensity this time around.
In the first Evil Dead Rise redband trailer, Mother most definitely doesn't know best
Sometimes, the only thing that stands between survival and violent elimination is one very cool aunt. At least, that’s part of the premise for Evil Dead Rise, the latest installment in Sam Raimi’s iconic zombie horror franchise. Directed by Lee Cronin (and executive produced by Raimi), the first trailer for Evil Dead Rise—due out in the spring—promises a new helping of depraved behavior, served family-style.
