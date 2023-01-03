Read full article on original website
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Patriots Practice Report: Two Key Players Return As Bills Game Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday’s practice provided great news for the banged-up New England Patriots. Cornerback Marcus Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith both were on the field after missing all of last week and Wednesday due to concussions. Both players now seemingly have great chances of playing in Sunday’s scheduled game between the Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
After Damar Hamlin Injury, Patriots Expecting Unprecedented Atmosphere For Bills Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has played in 247 games over his 15 NFL seasons. He’s played in AFC Championships. Super Bowls. Season openers preceded by championship banner raisings. He knows none of them will feel quite like this Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park,...
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Couldn’t Go Minute Before Awkward Spat
For a few minutes Wednesday, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe actually produced some halfway compelling conversation before the focus eventually returned to another LeBron James discussion. Bayless once again came under fire this week, this time for an arguably insensitive tweet Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed...
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Bills, Teammate Share Great News On Damar Hamlin’s Recovery
The most encouraging Damar Hamlin update yet came courtesy of a fellow Buffalo Bills defensive back. Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam tweeted Thursday morning that Hamlin was “doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement” as he recovered from the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Will Not Resume Postponed Game Between Bills & Bengals
The NFL is not expected to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, per the Associated Press. Now that we are thankfully getting positive word on the health of Damar Hamlin, the logistics are moving front and center. This always felt like the expected outcome with such a packed schedule lying ahead between Week 18 and the Wild Card round. It leaves the league to figure out how to determine the AFC’s top seed since Monday night’s game was a massive player in sorting it out. There have been rumors floating about adding an extra team to the playoffs in each conference or even having a neutral-site AFC Championship game. While these feel unlikely, the NFL will have to make some announcements to determine how we move forward from such an odd circumstance.
Jimmy Garoppolo To Patriots? Jason McIntyre Makes Bold NFL Prediction
Mac Jones’ second-year regression with the Patriots leaves open the door for continued quarterback debate in New England. And you know what that means? The Jimmy Garoppolo speculation almost certainly will pick back up this NFL offseason, assuming the veteran QB leaves the San Francisco 49ers. Colin Cowherd and...
With Punters Leading Way, Patriots Special Teams Have Been Awful
Statistically, the Patriots in 2021 had their worst campaign on special teams in the Bill Belichick era. It was a jarringly poor performance from a unit that typically is among the NFL’s best. Well, this season’s been even worse — by a lot. In 2020, New England’s...
Two Stadiums ‘In Conversation’ To Host Possible Neutral Site AFC Title Game
The NFL officially gave its answer Friday on what to do about the AFC playoffs after canceling the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The AFC Championship Game could be held at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of regular-season games, and with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs being the two favorites in the conference, it’s a very plausible scenario that the title contest occurs at neither team’s home field.
What Bill Belichick Said About Patriots-Bills Game Uncertainty
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Bills are scheduled to play Sunday in Buffalo — for now. The Week 18 matchup, which carries significant playoff implications for both teams, has been a topic of interest with Bills safety Damar Hamlin still in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Both teams, and the NFL, have behaved this week as if the game will be played as scheduled, but league executive Troy Vincent on Wednesday opened the door for a possible postponement.
Robert Kraft Donates To Damar Hamlin Charity With Hidden Message
As of Wednesday morning, Damar Hamlin’s charitable toy drive had raised just over $6 million after beginning the week with $2,900. One of the top donors: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who at the time of this writing was responsible for the second-highest donation. Since Hamlin suffered cardiac...
Bill Belichick Compares This ‘Close To Perfect’ Patriot To Lawrence Taylor
FOXBORO, Mass. — With Matthew Slater set to play what could be his final NFL game this Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked what the longtime special teams captain has meant to the Patriots over his 15 seasons. The New England coach responded with effusive praise, including a comparison to...
Bengals’ Tee Higgins ‘In Good Place’ After Collison With Damar Hamlin
While many NFL teams focused their energy on injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week, there was also support for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins had been part of a seemingly normal football collision with Hamlin that became incredibly serious when the 24-year-old fell to the turf. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and needed immediate CPR performed on him to restore his heartbeat.
Did Zac Taylor Feel Pressure To Resume Game After Damar Hamlin Situation?
There’s been conflicting reports and opinions ever since Monday night’s Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, rooted in the idea the NFL prolonged its decision to suspend the game despite seeing the severity of the injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, following a collision...
Mac Jones Wowed By Damar Hamlin’s First Question After Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Damar Hamlin suffered the most frightening injury in recent NFL history during Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game. When the Buffalo safety awoke three days later, the first thing he wanted to know was how that game had ended. Doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center said...
Patriots Coach Praises Bill Belichick’s Handling Of Damar Hamlin Situation
FOXBORO, Mass. — No team in the NFL has had a tougher week than the Buffalo Bills, whose focus continues to be on the improved recovery of safety Damar Hamlin. But it’s also been a difficult, heavy week for the rest of the league, including the Patriots. Beyond having to prepare for what surely will be an emotionally charged game against the Bills on Sunday, New England’s players and coaches have dealt with their own feelings on what happened to Hamlin.
