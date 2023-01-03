Read full article on original website
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
Roku is coming for Amazon's Fire TV with its own Select & Plus TVs
Today, at CES 2023, Roku has announced two new lines of smart TVs with Roku built-in, obviously. These are all TVs built by Roku, similar to Amazon’s 4-Series and Omni Series that were announced in the past two years. The Select series is the “Value” brand for Roku, and smaller sizes. With the Plus series coming in 65- and 75-inch models.
OPPO Find X6 Pro may offer 120x camera zoom
According to a new tidbit shared by Digital Chat Station, the OPPO Find X6 Pro may end up offering 120x camera zoom. Digital Chat Station, as many of you know, is a well-known tipster from China. The OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to include three cameras on the back....
Android 13 live for Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G in the US
Android 13 is rolling out to Samsung‘s Galaxy A32 5G in the US. The big Android update is live for users with a carrier-locked model stateside. The company should soon cover unlocked units too. The new Android version has already been rolled out to this affordable 5G handset in most international markets.
HP unveils its Voyager Free 60 TWS earbuds at CES
CES 2023 is going on now, and a ton of top tech brands are showcasing their latest products and concepts. HP just pulled the wraps off of its new Voyager Free 60 TWS earbuds. These aim to make hybrid work life easier. While the Covid-19 pandemic has cooled in the...
Razer reveals its biggest Blade gaming laptop ever at CES
Every year like clockwork, Razer announces a refreshed lineup of Blade gaming laptops at CES, and this year it’s introducing the new Blade 16 and Blade 18. Two new size categories that push performance to new heights for gamers. The standout here is the Blade 18. Razer’s biggest gaming...
How did subsequent Android versions improve mobile gaming?
Mobile gaming is undoubtedly gaining traction in the gaming business; of all gaming mediums, it has had the most consistent and significant development in recent years. Furthermore, mobile gamers represent a very diverse collection of players. Half of them are women, and 43% are 45 and over. This is largely down to the fact that mobile gaming is diverse. The finest Android games cover a wide range of topics, so there’s something for everyone. Whether you like adventure games that whisk you off to the States, racing games that take you around Europe, or online slots in the UK, the choice is abundant.
This OLED TV can stick onto any surface and runs on batteries
CES is where we typically see some pretty crazy tech gadgets that get announced. And a lot of the time, they never actually go on sale. The Displace TV fits into that camp, though we do hope it goes on sale at some point. Basically, Displace TV is a 55-inch...
The Leica Cine 1 laser TV is the first of its kind to support Google TV
CES 2023 has brought a new laser TV from Leica. This product ushers the camera manufacturer into a new industry, and it comes with a cool software feature. The Cine 1 is the first laser TV to launch with Google TV support. This is Leica’s first shot at making a...
The new Acer ChromeOS products include a Chromebox and a monitor
Acer unveiled its new ChromeOS products at CES and their target market is enterprises. All the new products are designed to work together, hence delivering top-notch performance. Acer says that these ChromeOS products will be hitting the mainstream market sometime soon. The products in question include two Chromeboxes and an...
Over 70 million people are using Roku
Roku is touting that it has over 70 million active users around the globe. That means that Roku has grown right around 10 million since this time last year. That’s not too bad, about a 14% increase year-over-year. In the fourth quarter alone, Roku saw these numbers increase by 4.6 million users. Which means quite a few people got some kind of Roku device over the holidays.
Best of CES 2023: Lenovo Tab Extreme
Lenovo stole the show at CES with its beastly Lenovo Tab Extreme. CES 2023 is going on now, and several tech companies are showing off their latest and greatest projects. Among them, Lenovo took the wraps off of its latest and most powerful tablet, and it’s a beast! This is the Lenovo Tab Extreme. This productivity-focused tablet will definitely help you get some serious work done.
Best of CES 2023: LG Gram Ultraslim
The LG Gram Ultraslim notebook is thinner than some smartphones. We’ve seen plenty of great tech being displayed at this year’s CES in Las Vegas. LG was amongst the presenters, and it had plenty to say. One of the announcements that caught our eye instantly has to do with the company’s laptops. This South Korean company announced a brand new LG Gram Ultraslim laptop, which we’ve added to our ‘Best of CES 2023’ list. In other words, we’ve decided to give out an award to the company.
Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro uses AI to track your head position
Razer at CES today is announcing the Leviathan V2 Pro, its new gaming soundbar for PC that uses artificial intelligence to power head-tracking technology. Razer as a company is no longer just about gaming specifically. Hailing itself as the world’s premier lifestyle brand for gamers whenever it can. That being said, Razer is still primarily focused on advancing and improving the gaming experience as much as possible.
The Razer Edge cloud gaming handheld launches January 26
Razer announced the Edge cloud gaming handheld back in 2022 at RazerCon, but it’s officially announcing the launch date for the device at CES 2023. We already knew the device would be coming this year but Razer had been tightlipped about a launch date for the Edge up until now. The good news for anyone wanting to get their hands on one, is that the wait is almost over.
Samsung unveils UDR 2000 display, possibly for Galaxy S23 Ultra
It was rumored in November last year that Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will boast the industry’s brightest smartphone display yet. We heard that the phone will offer a peak brightness of more than 2,000 nits. Newer rumors have since quashed those hopes saying that the entire Galaxy S23 lineup will max out at 1,750 nits of peak brightness. While we can’t tell which is true just yet, we have confirmation that Samsung has made a smartphone display with more than 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The company unveiled the UDR 2000 OLED panel at CES 2023.
JBL intros true wireless earbuds with a touchscreen case
JBL has announced a number of products at CES 2023 thus far, including true wireless earbuds with a touchscreen case. The product is called the JBL Tour Pro 2, and the company refers to this case as “The world’s first smart charging case”. These JBL earbuds come...
TCL announces 3 new tablets at CES 2023
TCL announced some neat tech at CES 2023 so far like its TCL 40 Series phones. Along with the phones, the company also announced some larger devices. TCL just unveiled some new tablets during CES. The company announced two new tablets at the event. The first is the Android-powered NXTPAPER...
Best Of CES 2023: Alienware m18
The Alienware m18 is the gaming laptop you’ve been waiting for. Gaming laptops for many won’t cut it simply because they just don’t have the means to replace a desktop, that is until now with the Alienware m18 that Alienware showed off at CES, its biggest and baddest gaming laptop ever. To be clear, this isn’t Alienware’s first 18-inch laptop. It released a version of the m18 quite a few years ago. But that hardly compares to the version Alienware is launching this year.
The ThinkPhone By Motorola is now offical at CES!
It’s been leaked and rumored for weeks, but now it’s official. Motorola just took the wraps off of the upcoming ThinkPhone at CES 2023, and it’s everything we imagined. Let’s take a look and see if this phone should be under your radar. We get our...
