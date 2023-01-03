ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Kansas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

4-1-5

(four, one, five)

The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 08-14-17-27-29-30-31-32-38-43-44-53-56-57-59-62-63-75-79-80, BE: 43. (eight, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: forty-three)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KSNT News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit on […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

This Day in Weather History: The Great Kansas Blizzard of 1886

In 1886, the Great Kansas Blizzard struck with little warning. The blizzard actually raged from Iowa and Nebraska, then south across Kansas to Oklahoma and Texas. The astonishing event lasted NEARLY A WEEK. For much of this period, winds averaged around 40 mph and reduced visibilities to as low as 15 feet. In Kansas, an estimated 80 percent of the cattle perished with heavy losses in the other states. In Kansas, between 50 and 100 people froze to death, while 20 reportedly died in Iowa.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Counties with the most vehicle fatalities in Kansas

Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
KANSAS STATE
KRMG

Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Incoming Cat Avery Johnson named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year

Maize High quarterback Avery Johnson, who signed with Kansas State in the early period, has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Kansas. The high profile signal caller threw for 2,768 yards and 29 touchdowns with just three interceptions on 153-of-228 aim as a senior in addition to running for 817 yards and 15 scores on 98 carries. His Eagles finished as the 5A runners-up for a second straight season, falling to Mill Valley in the title game.
KANSAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

Kansas Eligible For Up To $700 Tax Refunds This 2023

Kansas residents are eligible for up to $700 in tax refunds this 2023. The tax refunds are due to the three tax relief programs provided by the state. This 2023, the state of Kansas will be providing three tax relief programs to its residents. The programs include two property tax relief, namely, Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors (SAFESR) and the Homestead Refund. The Utility & Sales Tax Rebate is the third program. The residents can get tax relief payments of $150 to $700. These payments are intended to help old and disabled residents with low incomes, as reported by Johnson.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
