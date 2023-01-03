ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition

MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
MILL CREEK, WA
KGMI

Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
MARYSVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle

Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, Washington

Man Wounded In Shooting Near Miller Park Neighborhood

One man was wounded in a shooting near the Miller Park neighborhood late Thursday Wednesday. At 11:18, police responded to reports of gunfire in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. Officers formed a contact team and entered the alley, where they found a found a trail of blood that led to the entrance of a nearby apartment building, and then to a unit inside.
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Detectives Investigate Circumstances Surrounding Man Shot in Car

Seattle, WA: Detectives are investigating a shooting after a man was struck by gunfire and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley on Thursday night, Dec. 29. At 9:34 p.m., a 911 caller reported he had just been shot. He said he was driving himself to the hospital and refused to stop for help before he got there. As officers drove to meet him at Harborview Medical Center, other 911 callers reported they had just heard gunfire near 40th Avenue South and South Holly Street.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in early morning crash on I-5 in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Tukwila early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at the State Route 599 interchange. A 33-year-old male driver...
TUKWILA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy