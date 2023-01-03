Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
KOMO News
Hit-and-run driver of stolen vehicle arrested after crashing into patrol car
TUMWATER, Wash. — A person who allegedly crashed into a police car was arrested Thursday for eluding, hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO). Chehalis and Tribal police said "there was prior probable cause for eluding and...
Multi-car crash blocks eastbound SR 512 in Puyallup for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A multi-car crash blocked the eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash near South Meridian at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The lanes reopened at about 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
KGMI
Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle
Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening. Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the...
Man charged in West Seattle hit-and-run that killed cyclist in July
SEATTLE — A driver accused of hitting a cyclist near the Spokane Street Bridge last summer and then leaving him to die has been charged with vehicular homicide. Robb Mason, 63, was riding an electric bike on July 15, 2022, when he was hit by a car, whose driver fled.
q13fox.com
Suspect identified and charged in hit and run death of cyclist in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police have identified 20-year-old Mohamed Yusuf as the suspect who hit and killed a 63-year-old man in West Seattle. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Yusuf with vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run. Police say victim Robert Mason was biking back home from work when Yusuf hit...
5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
californiaexaminer.net
Women Were Stabbed Inside A Bothell Apartment The Suspect Spent Hours Barricading Himself
On Wednesday, there were terrifying moments inside a Bothell apartment as police claim a man brutally stabbed a lady before barricading himself inside for many hours. On the Bothell-Everett Highway, a complex was the scene of the standoff. With what were deemed to be “life-threatening injuries,” the woman was transferred...
knkx.org
From a 10-year-old rider to head of King County Metro, one man’s 50 year transit journey
Terry White was 10 when he started riding the bus alone. He grew up in the Rainier Vista projects; his single mother had gotten polio as a child and couldn’t drive. "So you got the 10-year-old who is going out into the world a little nervous. But, you know, she said, 'Hey, sit up front. Make eye contact with operators. You'll be fine,'" White said.
Blood trail leads Seattle police to shooting victim
SEATTLE — A trail of blood led Seattle police officers to a man who had been shot in the leg in the Miller Park neighborhood. At 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to reports of gunshots in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. When officers...
q13fox.com
K9, patrol plane lead to arrest of suspected car thief who ran from police, hid in the woods
EDGEWOOD, Wash. - A man suspected of stealing a car and then leading police on a chase with it has been arrested after a K9 and Washington State Patrol airplane were able to lead Pierce County Sheriff's deputies to his hiding spot. Deputies responded to a call about a ‘suspicious’...
Semi Collision with Power Pole Leaves Trash Truck Tangled in Wires
Georgetown, Seattle, WA: A garbage truck was entangled in power lines after a large semi truck struck a power pole attempting to pass the garbage truck and then fled the scene. The hit-and-run collision involving severe damage to power poles occurred just before 5:00 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in...
Seattle, Washington
Man Wounded In Shooting Near Miller Park Neighborhood
One man was wounded in a shooting near the Miller Park neighborhood late Thursday Wednesday. At 11:18, police responded to reports of gunfire in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. Officers formed a contact team and entered the alley, where they found a found a trail of blood that led to the entrance of a nearby apartment building, and then to a unit inside.
Detectives Investigate Circumstances Surrounding Man Shot in Car
Seattle, WA: Detectives are investigating a shooting after a man was struck by gunfire and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley on Thursday night, Dec. 29. At 9:34 p.m., a 911 caller reported he had just been shot. He said he was driving himself to the hospital and refused to stop for help before he got there. As officers drove to meet him at Harborview Medical Center, other 911 callers reported they had just heard gunfire near 40th Avenue South and South Holly Street.
Man killed in early morning crash on I-5 in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Tukwila early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at the State Route 599 interchange. A 33-year-old male driver...
Comments / 0