Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
countynewsonline.org
DCCA presents award-winning Bluegrass Super Group at St. Clair Memorial Hall
Darke County Center for the Arts will present award-winning bluegrass group Appalachian Road Show at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, February 11. “DCCA is thrilled to be bringing this super group to our community,” said DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. “While they are superb musicians, the members of Appalachian Road Show are also known as ambassadors of Appalachian culture. Whether interpreting traditional folk songs and hymns or offering their innovative original music, they convincingly tell the stories of real people through their songs,” she explained. Tickets for the performance by Appalachian Road Show are $30, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at www.DarkeCountyArts.org or by calling 937-547-0908. If any remain by showtime, tickets will also be sold at the door the night of the show.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog for adoption
The Darke County Animal Shelter has one new dog for adoption – and one “return” :(. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy City Schools host City-Wide Spelling Bee
TROY — Students from 10 local, Troy public and private schools competed in the Troy City School District’s annual City-Wide Spelling Bee, held on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Troy High School auditorium. Sixth-grade Troy Christian Elementary School student Charlie Byrer, won the Spelling Bee by correctly spelling...
Greenville overcoming hurdles in building demolitions
About a year ago, the Town of Greenville began a demolition project on three 200-year-old buildings on Main Street.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Commission recognizes St. James
PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission issued a proclamation at its Tuesday meeting for “2023, a celebration of 200 years of ministry here at St. James (Episcopal Church) continuing to go in peace to love and serve the Lord.”. The St. James Episcopal Church, located at 200 W....
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH
Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
miamivalleytoday.com
First baby born at UVMC in 2023
TROY — The first baby of 2023 was born at Upper Valley Medical Center earlier this week on Tuesday. Arlando Eugene Jones was welcomed into the world by his parents Ashley Fry and Stranton Jones, of Troy, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3:40 a.m. Arlando weighed 8-pounds and 11-ounces at birth and was 21-inches-long.
dayton247now.com
2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Fire damages Winner Harvest Barn
A Wednesday morning fire damaged a local wedding and event venue. Firefighters from DeGraff, Quincy and Bellefontaine responded to a blaze at the Winner Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47, DeGraff. Property owner Renee Winner said she returned home from church about 9:30 a.m. and went to the barn to...
2 taken to hospital after ceiling collapses at VFW hall in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — Two people were injured after the ceiling collapsed at a VFW post in Beavercreek Monday. Crews were called to VFW Post 8312 on Dayton Xenia Road around 5 p.m. to reports of part of the ceiling collapsing, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Two people were...
hometownstations.com
Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for funding for home lead removal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 2.6 million U.S. families are at risk for lead poisoning due to the presence of lead-based paint in their home. Children under the age of 6 are at high risk for abnormal brain development caused by the absorption of lead. Locally, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership can help you make your home lead-safe. Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for up to $20,000 towards home repairs under the Lead Safe Program. Most homes built before 1978 contain lead paint.
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
dayton.com
Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location
The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
Kettering firefighter dies of occupational cancer; memorial services to be held today
KETTERING — Memorial services are scheduled to take place Wednesday for Kettering Firefighter/Paramedic, Tracy Leach. Leach passed away on Saturday, December 24 after succumbing to occupational cancer, the fire department announced in a social media post. “Tracy served the Kettering Fire Department with distinction with more that 21 years...
miamivalleytoday.com
Parents address BOE on Dec. 7 shooting threat
TIPP CITY — A lot of information came to light at the Tipp City Board of Education’s emergency meeting Wednesday evening regarding a Dec. 7, 2022, incident involving a Tippecanoe Middle School student who allegedly made a threat to shoot up the Tipp City school. The emergency meeting...
hometownstations.com
Delphos schools go into lockdown after an elementary student brandishes a BB gun in class
Superintendent Doug Westrick from Delphos City School District notified parents and the public that this morning an elementary student was waving a BB gun around in their classroom and the district went into lockdown. Westrick said the student brought the BB gun to school, brandished it in the classroom, and...
Reserve your spot to dine at Hollander on Main
LIMA — The Hollander on Main is re-opening this Thursday at 5 p.m. by reservation only, unless you want to sit at the new bar, according to a post on Facebook. Please come in and enjoy the new spot. There is a link on Facebook to make reservations. (https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/thehollanderonmain)
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
Comments / 0