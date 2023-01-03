Darke County Center for the Arts will present award-winning bluegrass group Appalachian Road Show at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, February 11. “DCCA is thrilled to be bringing this super group to our community,” said DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. “While they are superb musicians, the members of Appalachian Road Show are also known as ambassadors of Appalachian culture. Whether interpreting traditional folk songs and hymns or offering their innovative original music, they convincingly tell the stories of real people through their songs,” she explained. Tickets for the performance by Appalachian Road Show are $30, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at www.DarkeCountyArts.org or by calling 937-547-0908. If any remain by showtime, tickets will also be sold at the door the night of the show.

