Read full article on original website
Related
Tokyo’s National Stadium May Cost Public After Privatization
Tokyo’s National Stadium may continue to cost the public around $7.46 million in annual maintenance costs after it goes private. On Wednesday, the Japan Sports Agency said it will subsidize the operating costs of the stadium as it seeks bids from private entities for rights to operate the main venue of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Esports Is Now A Pro Sport in India
In the world’s second-most-populous nation, esports is officially a professional sport. India has reclassified competitive gaming as a multisport event, separating it from online gaming and moving it into the same category as cricket, soccer, and other sports. The country’s Esports Federation approved what it deemed a “monumental decision”...
Brazil’s New Soccer League’s Big Ambitions
Brazil’s new league wants to compete with the English Premier League. Two consortiums are vying to create a new domestic competition — inspired by the Premier League — in an effort to capitalize on the sport’s commercial potential and keep talent in Brazil longer. Many players currently go elsewhere for more money and better competition.
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0