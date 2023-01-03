Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
Words of Resistance: Part III – Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest
In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, here are the remainder of winning entries, with four additional poems found at “Words of Resistance: Part I” and “Words of Resistance: Part II.”
rcreader.com
Mackinna Liedtke of Coal Valley, Illinois, Named to the Graceland University Fall 2022 Honors List
LAMONI, IOWA (January 4, 2023) — The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2022 fall term have been announced, and Mackinna Liedtke of Coal Valley, IL, has been named to the honors list. Graceland University students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list....
rcreader.com
Buried Stories: Count Nicholas Fejervary, 1811-1895
One of the people who shaped Davenport was a Hungarian nobleman. What were the odds?. Count Nicholas Fejervary (Miklós Fejérváry) came to Davenport when he was 41 years old. He left his native Hungary to escape the imposed martial law that followed the failed revolutions that swept Europe in 1847 and 1848. Friends had been exiled, imprisoned, even executed. He chose to settle in Davenport because it reminded him of his home on the Danube.
rcreader.com
Now Playing: Friday, January 6, through Thursday, January 12
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages or other sites with film information.) Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Over the film's 190-plus minutes, I never yawned once, and thought that James Cameron had executed his greatest action sequences since Aliens, which makes them among the greatest action sequences of all time. IMDb listing.
rcreader.com
Aaron Gilliland of Davenport, Iowa, Achieves Austin Peay State University Dean's List Fall 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE (January 4, 2023) — Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Aaron Gilliland from Davenport, Iowa, as one of the students named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during Fall 2022. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5...
Comments / 0