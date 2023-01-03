ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rcreader.com

Words of Resistance: Part III – Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest

In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, here are the remainder of winning entries, with four additional poems found at “Words of Resistance: Part I” and “Words of Resistance: Part II.”
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Buried Stories: Count Nicholas Fejervary, 1811-1895

One of the people who shaped Davenport was a Hungarian nobleman. What were the odds?. Count Nicholas Fejervary (Miklós Fejérváry) came to Davenport when he was 41 years old. He left his native Hungary to escape the imposed martial law that followed the failed revolutions that swept Europe in 1847 and 1848. Friends had been exiled, imprisoned, even executed. He chose to settle in Davenport because it reminded him of his home on the Danube.
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Now Playing: Friday, January 6, through Thursday, January 12

Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages or other sites with film information.) Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Over the film's 190-plus minutes, I never yawned once, and thought that James Cameron had executed his greatest action sequences since Aliens, which makes them among the greatest action sequences of all time. IMDb listing.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy