Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 4, 2023, after he allegedly smashed the glass of the Calcasieu Correctional Center’s front door by throwing a rock at it and then used his hands to push out the shattered glass.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO