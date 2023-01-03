Read full article on original website
Eunice News
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. January 4 07:39 Wreck in front of Central Middle, no road blockage and injuries. 08:47 Wreck in parking lot at Quirk & Son Funeral Home, no injuries. 09:54 911 hang up caller in the 1200 block of Anne. 10:12 Theft reported at Dollar General, East Laurel. 12:00 Lobby complaint in reference to a hit and run. 15:26…
cenlanow.com
Raymond Laborde correctional officer arrested for malfeasance in office
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. – (WNTZ) – On December 28, 2022, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Investigators reporting offenses committed by a Correctional Officer employed at the Correctional Center. Further investigation revealed that 34-year-old April Pickney of Opelousas, LA engaged in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at RLCC.
KPLC TV
BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on December 31, 2022, has been identified, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rainwater, of DeQuincy is wanted by BPSO for a forced-entry residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27. If you...
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for homicide suspect
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. anuary 4 Mecca Amina Ford, 35, 500 block of E. Bellevue Street, Opelousas. Violation of protective order, theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Ivy Richard, 54, 600 block of Wayne Street, Opelousas. Aggravated assault. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Latoya S. Moore, 38, 500 block of S. Pierce Street, Lafayette. Criminal…
St. Landry Parish deputy arrested after incident; has since resigned
The deputy was placed on leave pending an internal investigation, but he then resigned, a spokesman said.
Lake Charles American Press
1/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Deangelo Dennis Vaughn-Allen, 26, 3810 Barn Owl Drive — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, 710 W. McNeese St. Apt. 24 — domestic abuse aggravated assault; resisting an officer. Kelli Brooke Garrett, 25, 301 Patch...
Police searching for court detainee that ran out of Iberia Parish Courthouse
Law enforcement are searching for a court detainee that ran from the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Two arrested on New Year’s Day in separate rape cases
Two Southwest Louisiana men were arrested on New Year’s Day and charged in separate rape cases. Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Treadway said a home invasion and sexual assault occurred Sunday in the 300 block of West McNeese Street. That afternoon, an arrest was made without incident and the suspect booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
State Troopers investigating fatal crash in Vermilion Parish
Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on LA 167 at Lawrence Road. We will update this article as new information becomes available.
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish: Help needed solving ATM theft
Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Commercial Burglary that occurred in the 1300 block of Peach Bloom Highway, near Church Point.
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving burglary near Church Point
theadvocate.com
Man facing death penalty in 2019 Carencro shooting that killed two sent to psychiatric facility
A Church Point man facing the death penalty in a first-degree murder case has been found incompetent to proceed and committed to a state psychiatric care facility for treatment. Jeremy Edwards, 24, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and counts of armed robbery and aggravated flight from an officer...
No injuries in drive-by shooting near Girard Park
Police investigators are asking for tips after someone in a vehicle fired a gun at two people walking on UL's campus
WALA-TV FOX10
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home in Louisiana and raping a woman he did not know on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50...
Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal
Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 4, 2023, after he allegedly smashed the glass of the Calcasieu Correctional Center’s front door by throwing a rock at it and then used his hands to push out the shattered glass.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. All persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. On December 30,...
Guy Tries To Break Into The Calcasieu Correctional Center In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Mark this up as what was he thinking? Yesterday a guy decided he needed to try and break into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center in Lake Charles. The subject's name is Kenneth D. Hunt, 39 of Lake Charles. He had been released from the correctional center at approximately 3:00 pm yesterday after being booked into the correctional center on November 1 for theft; criminal damage to property; and criminal trespassing.
wbrz.com
Family of 22-year-old who was killed by driver during 2020 police pursuit suing 4 sheriff's offices involved in chase
BATON ROUGE - The mother of a 22-year-old who was killed by a driver during a police pursuit in 2020 has filed suit against the four sheriff's offices that took part in the chase. On Oct. 26, 2020, a police chase started in Pointe Coupee Parish and went through West...
