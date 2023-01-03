ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. January 4 07:39 Wreck in front of Central Middle, no road blockage and injuries. 08:47 Wreck in parking lot at Quirk & Son Funeral Home, no injuries. 09:54 911 hang up caller in the 1200 block of Anne. 10:12 Theft reported at Dollar General, East Laurel. 12:00 Lobby complaint in reference to a hit and run. 15:26…
EUNICE, LA
cenlanow.com

Raymond Laborde correctional officer arrested for malfeasance in office

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. – (WNTZ) – On December 28, 2022, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Investigators reporting offenses committed by a Correctional Officer employed at the Correctional Center. Further investigation revealed that 34-year-old April Pickney of Opelousas, LA engaged in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at RLCC.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on December 31, 2022, has been identified, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rainwater, of DeQuincy is wanted by BPSO for a forced-entry residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27. If you...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for homicide suspect

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A corrections officer who was working at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport has been accused of malfeasance in office. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was asked to investigate April Pickney, 34 of Opelousas, for allegedly engaging in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at the facility.
COTTONPORT, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. anuary 4 Mecca Amina Ford, 35, 500 block of E. Bellevue Street, Opelousas. Violation of protective order, theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Ivy Richard, 54, 600 block of Wayne Street, Opelousas. Aggravated assault. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Latoya S. Moore, 38, 500 block of S. Pierce Street, Lafayette. Criminal…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

1/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Deangelo Dennis Vaughn-Allen, 26, 3810 Barn Owl Drive — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, 710 W. McNeese St. Apt. 24 — domestic abuse aggravated assault; resisting an officer. Kelli Brooke Garrett, 25, 301 Patch...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Two arrested on New Year’s Day in separate rape cases

Two Southwest Louisiana men were arrested on New Year’s Day and charged in separate rape cases. Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Treadway said a home invasion and sexual assault occurred Sunday in the 300 block of West McNeese Street. That afternoon, an arrest was made without incident and the suspect booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal

Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 4, 2023, after he allegedly smashed the glass of the Calcasieu Correctional Center’s front door by throwing a rock at it and then used his hands to push out the shattered glass.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Guy Tries To Break Into The Calcasieu Correctional Center In Lake Charles [VIDEO]

Mark this up as what was he thinking? Yesterday a guy decided he needed to try and break into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center in Lake Charles. The subject's name is Kenneth D. Hunt, 39 of Lake Charles. He had been released from the correctional center at approximately 3:00 pm yesterday after being booked into the correctional center on November 1 for theft; criminal damage to property; and criminal trespassing.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

