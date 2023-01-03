Read full article on original website
A Very Spicy Popeyes Menu Item to Make a Brief Reappearance
When it comes to spice, fast-food chains have to navigate marketing power with a menu that needs to be palatable to a wide American audience. The truly, burn-your-mouth spice is rarely found at mainstream chains while something that inches closer to the top of the Scoville scale are usually reserved for limited-time-only items and other brief promotions.
Popeyes Spices Up Its Menu With Return of Fan-Favorite Wing Flavor
Popeyes is spicing up their menu this new year by bringing back the beloved Ghost Pepper Wings. After a three-year hiatus, the fan-favorite menu item is making a comeback, and Popeye lovers are now able to cash in on a value deal to get six Ghost Pepper Wings for $5 for a limited time at participating US restaurants nationwide.
Vegan Buffalo Wings
Many people have a wholesome memory involving Buffalo wings. Whether it’s watching football games with your dad or getting the half-priced boneless Buffalo wings from Applebees (us!), there is something comforting and oh-so delicious about chicken wings. Our vegan Buffalo wings have everything we were searching for at Applebee’s...
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurant
Inside the first fully automated McDonald's in America where robots have taken overPhoto byMcDonald. McDonald's recently developed a fully automated restaurant in Texas that is entirely controlled by machines, removing the need for human interaction, this has left people on the internet divided.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral Location
Photo byBy Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ESPN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Is Peanut Butter Good For You?
Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Should Stop Ordering In 2023 Because It Causes Visceral Fat
Some fast food places are no-brainers to avoid like McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Panda Express, and more. However, many people are under the impression that foot-long deli sandwiches from chains like Subway or Jersey Mikes are a healthy alternative to burgers or pizza because they provide a nutritious variety of options. You could, in theory, make a healthy sandwich at this “Eat Fresh” establishment. Most of Subway’s healthiest items are on its Fresh Fit menu. These sandwiches are low in calories and high in protein. Recently, Subway has even earned Heart Check Certification status from the American Heart Association (AHA).
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town
A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
Popculture
McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch
McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open Soon
Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs while you travel.Photo byJason Leung/Unsplash. When dealing with air travel, the name of the game is often “speed.” How fast can you get from one gate to the next? Do you have enough time to use the bathroom before boarding begins? How long will it take to place an order and chow down on your food? With so many questions concerning time, a restaurant with the tagline of “Real Italian, Real Fast” should be desirable for the traveler that’s on the go. And early next year, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is going to add this Italian restaurant to its growing lineup of eating options.
Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito
Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Burger King Just Introduced A Brand New Meal Deal—But It’s Only Available For A Limited Time!
Burger King just announced an exciting, new and limited-time ‘Choose a Meal’ deal at nationwide locations. As reported by the Fast Food Post, fans of the fast food chain can pick between getting a BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a timeless Whopper, while also grabbing a small side and small drink— all for $6.99. Here’s what we know about the new deal:
Local Chinese Restaurant to Closure
A local restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. For many struggling restaurants, the end of the year is, in many ways, a do-or-die situation. Sometimes there’s enough of a push for takeout when the stores are closed and life is hectic to help push the restaurant into the new year. For others, however, the flip of the calendar comes with a closing of doors. For one local restaurant here in Tucson, that’s exactly what just happened.
KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide
While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
I used to be a Starbucks barista. Here are the 5 hot drinks everyone should order.
After working at the popular chain for almost a year, I like to warm up with coffee drinks like the caramel macchiato and teas like Honey Citrus Mint.
Man Refuses to Serve Nieces Christmas Dinner After Picky-Eating Debacle
With Christmas just around the corner, many people are wrapping their gifts, decorating, and also deciding which foods they're going to serve for Christmas dinner. Most people are likely going to enjoy this dinner with their family members.
