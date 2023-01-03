ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Daily Reformer: Legislature is back; Walz wants to end childhood poverty

By J. Patrick Coolican
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mi4ld_0k2CCFbr00

Photo courtesy of Minnesota House of Representatives Public Information Services .

Welcome back.

Democrats take the helm of the trifecta today with a big agenda to enact, including education funding, abortion, gun control and voting rights. They have the resources to do it, but a one-seat Senate majority and some very hungry interest groups will make it harder than it looks.

House and Senate gavel in today at 1. Michelle Griffith will be our main person at the Capitol this year, although she’ll get plenty of help. Follow her on Twitter .

House Taxes is moving quickly on a bill to bring the state’s tax code into conformity with changes to federal law. New Taxes chair Aisha Gomez told me she hopes the Legislature will  pass a quick conformity bill, which will help taxpayers, tax preparers and the Department of Revenue, and “demonstrate the good of the people of our state is more important than our partisan differences.”

Also on tap this week, Michelle tells me:

  • A House hearing to codify abortion rights in law.
  • Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, is proposing a bill to include inflation in the budget forecast. Stephenson is close to Speaker Melissa Hortman, so expect this bill to get some juice. This is a seemingly arcane provision that is a big deal around the Capitol.

Full schedule here.

Today at 1, SEIU is rallying to push lawmakers to approve drivers’ licenses for all, including undocumented people. Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will attend.

Walz and childhood poverty

Walz and his fellow constitutional officers were sworn in Monday, and Walz’s second term agenda is finally coming into focus. Note this key section, according to prepared remarks:

Building the best schools in the nation is a good start, but to make Minnesota the best state for kids we need to make sure that kids are thriving in and OUT of the classroom. Children can’t learn if they’re hungry or without a home. We have the opportunity to ensure every child has a safe place to call home and that no child goes hungry. I am committed to ending child poverty in Minnesota. In the coming weeks, I will announce a bold new proposal to lift up children, youth, and families in Minnesota and put them at the center of our state budget.

Ending childhood poverty is a noble goal that’s tough to accomplish without help from the federal government, but we’re all ears over here at Reformer HQ. He can use the tax code, but a source in state government also tells me to expect a reorganization of agencies with children at the center.

The Democrats’ argument is that our advantage over low tax/bad services states in the Sun Belt is that we’re a good place to raise children. We have better schools, health care and a family-friendly environment, good jobs for the parents, and it’s all affordable.

Democrats have an opportunity to make that vision a reality for all Minnesotans during the next two years. It’s certainly a case many of us believe in, but they need to make it work. No more excuses.

In today’s Reformer , Deena Winter catches up with election deniers , who are still… skeptical, even after many of them worked the polls in November. Unfortunately, the horse has left the barn.

On the national scene: U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy doesn’t appear to have the votes to become speaker just yet. Politico :

​​As Kevin McCarthy begins the final descent of his turbulent bid for the speaker’s gavel, Republicans are bracing to see whether he lands the plane or crashes and burns.

LOL what even? (Update: He didn’t win on the first ballot.)

OK, moving on: What was your favorite holiday moment?

My 5-year old said he must be on the “nice list” given the Magna-Tiles that arrived from St. Nick. It was a little maddening but also quite magical. I caught it on tape, too.

As usual, Deena’s right: “Licorice Pizza” is great. The 1970s were very weird.

Correspond: patrick@minnesotareformer.com

Have a great day all! JPC

The post Daily Reformer: Legislature is back; Walz wants to end childhood poverty appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

In a time of budget surplus, lawmakers should not overlook a natural solution to climate change

Minnesotans face the reality of climate change every day, like more intense rainstorms, hotter heat waves and protracted droughts. Its consequences are showing up in our communities in the form of massive flooding, catastrophic wildfires and instability for farmers, putting Minnesota’s food supply and economy at risk. Our people, wildlife, lands and waters demand action. […] The post In a time of budget surplus, lawmakers should not overlook a natural solution to climate change appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes

Minnesota’s DFL party used to be sad. They lost five straight gubernatorial elections between 1990 and 2006, and they were a party in decay. I remember the pathetic election night interviews where Democrats would say, “Let’s wait for the Iron Range vote to come in.” Good luck with that. So how did the DFL turn […] The post How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Some modest reforms to improve Minnesota democracy

Last month, Minnesotans again led the nation in voter turnout. The state’s strong performance is one measure of civic success, but in others Minnesota still has room for improvement. Here are some areas the new Legislature should prioritize that would strengthen our democracy. Minnesota has one of the strongest traditions of third-party success in the […] The post Some modest reforms to improve Minnesota democracy appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

5 observations on the Legislature’s first day

Hundreds of Minnesotans were at the State Capitol on Tuesday to attend the first day of the Minnesota legislative session.  Lawmakers were sworn in, advocacy groups held rallies, public tours commenced and lobbyists whispered in hallways for the state’s first relatively normal day of session since COVID-19 prompted much of the state’s legislative business to […] The post 5 observations on the Legislature’s first day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo republican State Senator Kristin Roers introduces bill to raise THC limits for patients

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new bill introduced in the State Senate would increase the amount of THC allowed for medical marijuana patients. Fargo Republican Kristin Roers introduced Senate Bill 2068 Wednesday. The measure would increase the limit of THC allowed for a 30-day period from four-thousand-milligrams to eight-thousand-milligrams in products like lotions, capsules, transdermal patches and concentrates. No immediate action has been taken on the bill.
FARGO, ND
KOLR10 News

New law regarding homelessness receives push back

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – House Bill 545 went into effect at the beginning of 2023 and there’s already some pushback from lawmakers and organizations. Representative Crystal Quade filed to repeal the bill on Jan. 3. The bill which is now law makes it a crime for homeless people to sleep or camp on state-owned property. “It’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFDM-TV

Report ranks all 50 states based on parental rights in education

WASHINGTON (CITC) — A new report ranked all 50 U.S. states based on how strongly they prioritize parental rights in education. The Center for Education Reform (CER), a pro-school choice group, evaluates districts across the United States to judge where parents' voices are being heard. The Washington D.C.-based organization's latest Parent Power Index ranked the performance of all 50 states in 2022, and it offers a glimpse into which are fostering the most productive educational environments.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Minnesota Reformer

New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally

Newly elected Minnesota state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, suggested Gov. Tim Walz should be jailed and called COVID-19 vaccines a “death shot” during a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday. “I’m not anti-vaccine but I’m anti-COVID-vaccine. It’s not a vaccine, it’s a death shot,” Wesenberg said during the demonstration, which was filmed by […] The post New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

A promising policy on teacher diversity in need of a course correction

Passing a law is momentous — but it’s also just a moment in time. That moment is often the culmination of years of work to raise an issue and convince lawmakers in an increasingly polarizing space to find common ground.  But successful policies are rarely finished products even when the governor signs them into law. […] The post A promising policy on teacher diversity in need of a course correction appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Faith, elected leaders urge POST Board to adopt rules banning police from being in hate groups

The once-obscure state board that licenses police officers has become ground zero in an effort to rid Minnesota police departments of white supremacy, while raising concerns among police backers that the new rules will stifle First Amendment rights.  The post Faith, elected leaders urge POST Board to adopt rules banning police from being in hate groups appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Right to abortion bill clears first hurdle in Minnesota House

A bill that explicitly establishes the right to an abortion in Minnesota law cleared its first hurdle on Thursday over Republican objections. The House Health Finance and Policy Committee passed the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act along a party-line vote after hearing emotional testimony from pro- and anti-abortion advocates. DFL legislative leaders have made passing […] The post Right to abortion bill clears first hurdle in Minnesota House appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The Legislature needs to rein in predatory lenders

Jonah took out a loan for $365 and ended up repaying $1,082, over 11 months, an annual percentage rate of 197%. Lila took out a loan for $525, was caught in a cycle of reborrowing and ended up paying an APR of 700%. These are entirely typical scenarios for the thousands of Minnesotans who use […] The post The Legislature needs to rein in predatory lenders appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy