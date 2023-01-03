Texas Agriculture Commissioner Miller takes third oath of office at Fort Worth Stockyards

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller takes the oath of office for the third time at a historic site in Fort Worth.

Commissioner Sid Miller took the oath of office today in front of family and friends in the studios of The Cowboy Channel in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

Miller touted his accomplishments in his previous two terms, noting that before he took office, schools were not serving any fresh produce to children.

"Last year our schools served over $65 million of locally prepared, locally grown products" said Miller. "No added salt, no preservatives, no dyes, never flash frozen only cooked fresh."

This is the second time Miller has taken the oath outside of the state capitol building in Austin. Four years ago, he took the oath on the Pharr International Bridge, south of McAllen.

