BetQL preview: Eagles massive favorites in regular season finale vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3 SU, 8-8 ATS, 9-6-1 O/U) need to get back on track against the New York Giants (9-6-1 SU, 12-4 ATS, 7-8-1 O/U) at home in a critical final regular season clash. BetQL has all the projections, best bets and keys to victory you need to start cashing in watching the Eagles try and clinch the NFC’s No. 1 spot.

BetQL is giving the Eagles a 87.71% chance to win this game outright and projects them to win 26.5 to 16. As a result, the model is listing the Giants (+13.5) as a four-star value (out of five) and over 40.5 total points as a three-star value at the time of this writing.

This massive 13.5 point spread tells you that the Giants will be resting their starters for this one, which would be welcome news for Eagles fans.

New York head coach Brain Daboll was asked after his team’s blowout victory over the Indianapolis Colts if he would be resting his starters against an Eagles team that still has something to play for. “No” was his answer. However, on Tuesday, he changed his tune a bit.

Cowboys fans will certainly appreciate his plan, as they can take the NFC East and the No. 1 seed from Philadelphia if the Eagles lose and they win this weekend. Perhaps grabbing this huge number with New York is worth something if Daboll is true to his word.

