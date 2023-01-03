ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama DB Eli Ricks declares for 2023 NFL draft

By AJ Spurr
By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks has announced via Twitter that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft and will leave remaining college eligibility on the table.

Ricks joined the Crimson Tide as a transfer out of LSU, which is where he spent his first two seasons in the college ranks.

Overall, he was very impressive at LSU before suffering an injury that sidelined him for most of the season in 2021. At Alabama, he did not see immediate playing time.

Ricks only saw action in nine games for the Crimson Tide. In those games, he recorded 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss and four passes defended.

Late in the season he saw regular playing time in the Alabama secondary and was playing at a high level.

