Minnesota Man Killed After Exiting His Vehicle Following Spinout
Clearwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maple Lake, MN man was killed after being struck by a pick-up truck along a central Minnesota highway Tuesday. The State Patrol’s incident report says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp was walking along the right shoulder of Hwy. 24 about 23 miles southeast of St. Cloud when he was struck by a southbound Ford F-150 around 7:15 p.m. Troopers say Hollencamp died at the scene.
Shoplifting Attempt Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man
SARTELL ( WJON News) -- A shoplifting call turned into a police chase in Sartell. Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. Sartell Police were called to Walmart for a report of a shoplifting in progress. As officers arrived, Walmart loss prevention said the man had left the store with unpaid merchandise and got into a vehicle, and left the parking lot.
Minnesota man who baited, illegally killed bear is banned from hunting
A Minnesota man who baited a bear with donuts and bird seed before killing it has been stripped of his hunting privileges in his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Michael Thielen, 42, of Little Falls, previously agreed to an amended plea deal that will strip him of his hunting license in all but two states for three years.
Suspects in custody after police pursuit prompts U of M safety alert
A police incident prompted a safety alert at the University of Minnesota campus Friday afternoon. While the details are vague, the U of M alert at 3:50 p.m. stated two St. Paul "shooting suspects" were on foot near Dinkytown at 3:08 p.m. The alert stated the suspects were being pursued...
Crash Totals Around The State From Minnesota State Patrol
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There were a number of crashes on the Minnesota State Highways in the past day. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday there was a total of 344 crashes. Twenty-two people were hurt in those crashes and there was one...
KAAL-TV
MSP responds to hundreds of crashes, spinouts Tuesday; 1 fatality reported
(ABC 6 News) – Winter weather is once again creating driving headaches for Minnesotans. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said they responded to 226 crashes, 804 vehicle spinouts, and 13 jackknifed semi’s between 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. There were 8 crashes with injuries reported including...
kfgo.com
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota man admits killing 500-pound bear out of season in his backyard
A central Minnesota man who shot and killed a trophy-sized bear out of season behind his home has been sentenced to probation and stripped of his hunting privileges for three years in the state and throughout much of the country. Michael J. Thielen, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County...
valleynewslive.com
Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County
Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
KIMT
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Minnesota using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Minnesota State Patrol Advises You To Work From Home Today If You Can
Spin outs, crashes, and stuck cars have made travel very dangerous in portions of Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol is asking you to stay off the roads in certain areas of Minnesota today if you can. Looking at the Minnesota Department of Transportation's road condition map this morning, you can...
Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
willmarradio.com
Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud
(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota
Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
fox9.com
St. Paul homicide: Man arrested in killing of 22-year-old shot outside his home
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old St. Paul man last month. The St. Paul Police Department on Wednesday said it has arrested a man in connection to the killing of Alex Becker, who was shot in an alley on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West in the city's North End, police said.
AAA Shares Important Snow Driving Tips for Minnesotans
Winter driving can be so intense and with today’s winter advisor hitting us hard, it is nice to remember what we should watch and be prepared for. AAA shares helpful things to keep in mind when driving in Minnesota’s snowy conditions. Stay home. Only go out if necessary....
boreal.org
Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital
A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
