Minnesota State

Minnesota Man Killed After Exiting His Vehicle Following Spinout

Clearwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maple Lake, MN man was killed after being struck by a pick-up truck along a central Minnesota highway Tuesday. The State Patrol’s incident report says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp was walking along the right shoulder of Hwy. 24 about 23 miles southeast of St. Cloud when he was struck by a southbound Ford F-150 around 7:15 p.m. Troopers say Hollencamp died at the scene.
Shoplifting Attempt Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man

SARTELL ( WJON News) -- A shoplifting call turned into a police chase in Sartell. Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. Sartell Police were called to Walmart for a report of a shoplifting in progress. As officers arrived, Walmart loss prevention said the man had left the store with unpaid merchandise and got into a vehicle, and left the parking lot.
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County

Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud

(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
AAA Shares Important Snow Driving Tips for Minnesotans

Winter driving can be so intense and with today’s winter advisor hitting us hard, it is nice to remember what we should watch and be prepared for. AAA shares helpful things to keep in mind when driving in Minnesota’s snowy conditions. Stay home. Only go out if necessary....
Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital

A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
